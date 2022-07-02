All-Calhoun County boys tennis: Goode helped Faith Christian unseat Oxford at Red Wilder Invitational

Faith Christian is a good program in the Calhoun County high school tennis scene. In 2022, the Lions were Dameon Goode.
For coaching Faith to the Red Wilder Invitational championship this season, ending Oxford’s five-year reign over the de facto county tournament, Goode is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys tennis.
Faith won four of six singles courts and two of three doubles courts at the Red Wilder. Winners included Goode’s son, Josh, in No. 2 singles, Joshua Muse in No. 3 singles, Gavin Randall in No. 4 singles, Aiden Elliott in No. 6 singles, Eli Mitchell/Goode in No. 1 doubles and Evan Smith/Randall in No. 2 doubles.
“Over the last couple years, our 1A Faith boys have been gaining on Oxford in county-tournament results, winning county titles in singles (Mitchell) and doubles (Eli and Josh) in 2021,” Goode said. “This year, the boys took their games to a new level with clutch performances across each bracket in the Red Wilder county tournament, making the finals in seven of nine slots. …
“What makes this team so special is how they enjoy just spending time together on and off the court. Even though they’re always picking at each other, they really are a bunch of encouragers who love to celebrate each others’ success, which has built a really positive culture around the team.”