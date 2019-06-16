Jakorius Watkins was that striker who commanded a lot of defensive attention. His scoring helped Saks soccer gain lots of attention.
Watkins is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County boys soccer player of the year. His 35 goals and 10 assists helped the Wildcats go 17-2-1 under first-year coach Dwight McDonald and capture the county-tourney’s top seed for the second year in a row.
Saks made the playoffs, falling to Susan Moore 4-3 in extra time in the first round.
“It went out great for me and my teammates, to be first seed in the county, too,” Watkins said. “We did take some losses, but that’s how we become a great player and a great team.
“I’m happy to be with the team that I had and school I was at, and with the new coach that we’ve got, too. He taught me to be a better player.”
Watkins plans to attend Gadsden State Community College and play for the Alabama Heat, a semi-pro team in the National Premier Soccer League, a developmental league sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation. The Heat plays its home games in Gadsden’s Murphree Stadium.