All-Calhoun County boys soccer: Mize persevered through personal loss, tragedy to lead Weaver to special season

Chelsea Mize went through it over the last year or so, but she got her Weaver soccer teams through it, too.
For leading Weaver’s boys to the Calhoun County final and playoffs amid a backdrop of tragedy and personal loss, Mize is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys soccer.
With the help of assistants Jason Martin and Eboney Lewis, Mize led Weaver’s boys and girls teams to the playoffs. The boys finished as Calhoun County runners-up after falling in overtime to Class 6A Oxford.
This in a school year that saw Bearcat senior defender Isaac Crook collapse on the track while working out at school. He was pronounced dead at Regional Medical Center.
Mize also suffered a miscarriage in September and came through two bouts with COVID-19. She was also attacked by three dogs the day before Crook’s death and had to get a tetanus shot on the way to RMC, where she learned that Crook had passed.
Mize called Crook’s death “traumatizing.”
“Losing Isaac, one of our key defenders and players, gave us more drive to be the best that we could to honor Isaac,” Mize said. “He gave it 110 percent all of the time.”
Mize became pregnant again in November, and she and husband Corey are expecting their first child, daughter Tatum Logan Mize, in August.
Mize’s coaching peers also chose her as the Alabama 1A-5A coach of the year.