All-Calhoun County boys soccer: Melton guided Falcons to undefeated regular season, Calhoun County title

Tim Melton had help from a legend in his first season as Donoho’s head coach in boys soccer, but he still had to replace one.
The ledger says Melton did it quite well.
For guiding the Falcons to an undefeated regular season, 15-1-2 record and their first Calhoun County title since 2017, Melton is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys soccer.
Melton took over when Matthew Wright handed over the reins after the 2021 season. Wright stayed on as an assistant coach.
The Falcons got it done in 2022 despite losing senior high target Spencer Wigley and center-midfielder Ethan Miles-Jamison from 2021.
“Matthew obviously had a great foundation started for us at Donoho and kind of built the soccer IQ there,” Melton said. “That was one benefit I had. I wasn’t starting from ground zero.
“From there, it was really just making them understand it’s a team sport. It’s great to have strong individuals, but we had to prepare as a team.”
Donoho will lose seven seniors, but Melton sees promising talent coming up to work with county player of the year, striker Drew Williamson, who will return.
“We really worked on developing the up-and-coming fifth, sixth and seventh graders,” Melton said. “We were actually able to have a JV team this year, too, which has helped us to grow depth.”