Saks’ boys had the soccer talent coming into the 2019 season. The Wildcats needed more schooling in the game.
They got it when a familiar name took over the program, and the results showed.
Dwight McDonald is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County boys soccer coach of the year, leading the Wildcats to a 17-2-1 finish. The 17 wins set a school record and tied McDonald’s personal record, set when his final Oxford team went 17-6 in 2017.
Saks, a Class 3A school, earned the top seed in the county tournament for the second year in a row. The Wildcats, battling injuries that limited key players, fell 2-0 to Oxford in the county final.
Saks made the playoffs for the second time in three years, falling 4-3 to Susan Moore in extra time.
“The discipline was the biggest emphasis this year and playing as a team,” McDonald said. “That was kind of what we based everything on. The senior leadership played big all year long.
“They had to understand soccer. What I mean by discipline is knowing where they should be, staying in formations and communicating.”