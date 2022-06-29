All-Calhoun County boys golf: The complete team

Player of the year: Nick Ledbetter, Weaver.
Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains
All-County (top 15 at county tournament)
1. Sawyer Edwards (White Plains) 70-70—140
2. Nick Ledbetter (Weaver) 70-76—146
3. Nic Boyd (Oxford) 75-73—148
4. Wyatt Cotney (White Plains) 76-75—151
(tie) Dalton Faulkner (White Plains) 78-73—151
6. Braxton Kiker (Alexandria) 84-78—162
(tie) Cam Hurst (White Plains) 86-76—162
8. Cleat Forrest (Alexandria) 83-81—164
9. Jamarcus Stokes (Alexandria) 86-79—165
10. Zach Goss (White Plains) 85-81—166
11. Brayden Cochran (Oxford) 86-81—167
12. Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87-81—168
13. Jacob McCurdy (Piedmont) 84-86—170
14. FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87-84—171
15. Conner Williams (Piedmont) 90-83—173
(tie) Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89-84—173