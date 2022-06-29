 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Calhoun County boys golf: The complete team

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Player of the year: Nick Ledbetter, Weaver.

Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains

All-County (top 15 at county tournament)

1. Sawyer Edwards (White Plains) 70-70—140

2. Nick Ledbetter (Weaver) 70-76—146

3. Nic Boyd (Oxford) 75-73—148

4. Wyatt Cotney (White Plains) 76-75—151

(tie) Dalton Faulkner (White Plains) 78-73—151

6. Braxton Kiker (Alexandria) 84-78—162

(tie) Cam Hurst (White Plains) 86-76—162

8. Cleat Forrest (Alexandria) 83-81—164

9. Jamarcus Stokes (Alexandria) 86-79—165

10. Zach Goss (White Plains) 85-81—166

11. Brayden Cochran (Oxford) 86-81—167

12. Karson Faulkner (Alexandria) 87-81—168

13. Jacob McCurdy (Piedmont) 84-86—170

14. FIsher Prichard (Alexandria) 87-84—171

15. Conner Williams (Piedmont) 90-83—173

(tie) Ethan Turner (White Plains) 89-84—173

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags