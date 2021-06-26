All-Calhoun County boys golf: The complete team

Player of the year: Kenny Okins, White Plains
Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains
EDITOR’S NOTE: The top 15 finishers at the county tournament are named all-county. Includes name, school and two-round county score:
1. Kenny Okins, White Plains, 139
2. Sawyer Edwards, White Plains, 147
3. Wesley Jenkins, White Plains, 147
4. Nick Ledbetter, Weaver, 149
5. Parker Bradley, White Plains, 152
6. Gage Miller, White Plains, 155
7. Riley Boyd, White Plains, 159
8. Austin Roberts, White Plains, 160
9. Trent Lott, Oxford, 162
10. Nick Boyd, Oxford, 163
11. Dalton Faulkner, White Plains, 167
12. Zach Goss, White Plains, 171
13. Daniel Norred, White Plains, 174
14. Wyatt Cotney, White Plains, 176
15. Mike Tippets, Oxford, 180
16. Porter Stokes, White Plains, 180