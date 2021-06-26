You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Calhoun County boys golf: The complete team

Golf teaser

Player of the year: Kenny Okins, White Plains

Coach of the year: Chris Randall, White Plains

EDITOR’S NOTE: The top 15 finishers at the county tournament are named all-county. Includes name, school and two-round county score:

1. Kenny Okins, White Plains, 139

2. Sawyer Edwards, White Plains, 147

3. Wesley Jenkins, White Plains, 147

4. Nick Ledbetter, Weaver, 149

5. Parker Bradley, White Plains, 152

6. Gage Miller, White Plains, 155

7. Riley Boyd, White Plains, 159

8. Austin Roberts, White Plains, 160

9. Trent Lott, Oxford, 162

10. Nick Boyd, Oxford, 163

11. Dalton Faulkner, White Plains, 167

12. Zach Goss, White Plains, 171

13. Daniel Norred, White Plains, 174

14. Wyatt Cotney, White Plains, 176

15. Mike Tippets, Oxford, 180

16. Porter Stokes, White Plains, 180

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags