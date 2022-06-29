All-Calhoun County boys golf: Reloaded White Plains won another county title under Randall

WHITE PLAINS — Chris Randall has made making the most of his rosters a trademark in his years of coaching White Plains boys basketball and both golf teams.
He did it again in 2022, after losing four of his top-five players from a state-championship boys team.
For coaching White Plains to another Calhoun County title and sophomore Sawyer Edwards to county and sectional titles, Randall is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys golf.
White Plains’ boys beat Alexandria and Oxford by 71 strokes at county, shooting a two-day total of 603.
Edwards, who emerged as a factor on White Plains’ state-title team as a freshman, won county and sectional and was tied for second at sub-state. He finished 15th at state with a two-round total of 162.
“We knew we had a great player coming back in Sawyer,” Randall said. “I saw the look in his eyes at the end of last season, and I knew how hungry he was. We built it around him, and the rest of the pieces just fit.
“Dalton Faulkner took his game to another level and worked like he never has. The young fellas, Cam (Hurst) and Wyatt (Cotney) were steady all year and continued to improve. We feel like the best is yet to come for this group, if we stay hungry and humble.”