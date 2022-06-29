All-Calhoun County boys golf: Ledbetter put Weaver on the map with runner-up finish

WEAVER — Nick Ledbetter has proven he can beat a golf course and the other humans playing on it.
The hard part has been learning to not beat himself up and, therefore, beat himself.
The Weaver standout appears to have rounded the turn in his junior year, and he rounded it in time to bring home a plaque from the state tournament.
For his Class 3A state runner-up finish, which included a second-round moment of zen, when he mastered the mental approach as much as mechanics, Ledbetter is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County player of the year for boys golf.
Ledbetter took second at county, falling by six strokes in a showdown with White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards. Both players went on to win medalist at sectional and qualify for state, and Ledbetter was 12 strokes better in two days on the Hampton Cove course.
Ledbetter brought home a red state runner-up plaque. He also earned selection to the Alabama North All-Stars.
He shot a 78 on the first day at state, then got off to a 5-over-par start through seven holes in the second round. He wound up at 2-over 74, good enough to earn him an appearance at the tournament awards ceremony.
Ledbetter is spending his summer working at Silver Lakes and working toward bigger goals for his senior year. He took a few minutes to participate in The Star’s player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Having had time to reflect on the season, what to make of it?
Answer: It feels really good. Obviously, everybody wants to go and win, right? Second place is still a great accomplishment for me and all of the work I’ve put in. I honestly didn’t believe that I was going to finish second after the first day, because I just thought that there were going to be two more people that absolutely just blew me out of the water after I shot a 78. There really wasn’t. I just kept my head in it and just kept going.
Q: Can you walk us through that second round?
A: I started off the second day really bad. I was 5 over through seven, and I was like, ‘This ain’t cutting it, guys.’ I ended up shooting 2 over. After the seventh hole, I went on a little run and made a few birdies and no bogeys, and it was just good golf. I still was like, 74 might get me second if this dude blows up. For a little bit, I was like, maybe it wins, if this other dude blows up, but that dude’s really good. I really didn’t expect him to have too big of a come apart, and he shot 69 the second day. It’s tough to beat that.
Q: When you had that bad start the second day, how tough was it to not lose your focus mentally and to get locked in?
A: It was really tough, because I’ve been struggling the last few years. Everybody in the county knows that I’m a head case when I get on the golf course, but I’ve been working on it, and I’ve improved tremendously. My coach (Justin Brown) just kept telling me, ‘Just keep going. It’ll start falling,’ and it did.
Q: When you say you’ve been working on it, what have you been doing to work on it?
A: Just playing, like, even on the weekends, just make sure that when I hit a bad shot, don’t get frustrated with it and just figure out how to not do that again and to hit a better shot on my next one.
Q: What was your reaction to being selected to the North All-Stars?
A: I really forgot that the juniors do the all-star tournaments, and I was at the state FFA convention with our school, and we were in one of the sessions, and Coach Brown was like, ‘Come over here.’ I was like, ‘What does this guy want?’ I get over there, and it was the post from the AHSAA that had the list on it. I was looking at the South, because they had us in the South the last two years, and I didn’t see my name, I was like, ‘Why is he showing me this?’ I looked up at North and seen my name, and I was like, ‘Oh dang.’ He was like, ‘That’s awesome.’
Q: The All-Star event is the same week of the state junior championship. How will you work that?
A: It’s going to be tough. I think the All-Star tournament is on a Monday in Montgomery, and then we’re going to drive to Athens, up north, and play in the state junior the next three days after that.
Q: When we talked after the first round at county, you talked about wanting to do something to put Weaver golf on the map. It didn’t go the way you wanted at county, but do you feel like you ultimately achieved that in the biggest tournament of the high school season?
A: Yes, I do. I feel like every school in 3A, just about, knows who Weaver golf is now.
Q: What’s the goal for next year?
A: Go out and win absolutely every tournament that I play in, hopefully sweep everything … county, sectional, sub-state and state.