Jacob LeCroy finished off a feat no other high school golfer from Calhoun County had accomplished until 2019, and a repeat state champion will repeat with countywide honors.
The Donoho senior is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County boys golfer of the year for the second year in a row. This after he became the first golfer from the county and 28 in Alabama High School Athletic Association history to win at least two individual state titles.
LeCroy was 1A-2A low medalist at state in 2018 and 2019. This year, he shot 76-70-146 at Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill in Prattville to beat Red Bay’s Codey Cleveland by two strokes.
“I’m really excited,” the South Alabama signee said. “I won last year, and I won this year. I’m very excited about winning, and I can’t wait for the next step in my life, which is going to South Alabama to play.
“I’m just going to try to keep progressing and getting better and better and better. That’s my goal.”
LeCroy also won the White Plains Invitational and Oxford Invitational in 2019.