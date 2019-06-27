Remarkable as it sounds for a defending state champion, Donoho nearly didn’t have enough players to field a golf team in 2019.
Garrett Burgess found a way, and the Falcons overcame losses of two key players to finish as the AHSAA 1A-2A runner-up. Burgess is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County coach of the year for boys golf for the second consecutive year.
Donoho lost seniors Jack Svensen and Buddy Ray from its 2018 state-title team. The Falcons initially had three players out for this year’s team, but Burgess talked Bradey Goodson into playing, giving them enough players to qualify for team standings in tournaments.
They didn’t have the depth that helped them to overcome Westbrook Christian by 36 strokes at the 2018 state tournament. Five Donoho players shot a two-day 180 or better at RTJ-The Shoals in 2018. Three did this year, but the Falcons finished second, 15 strokes back of North Sand Mountain.
Burgess expressed disappointment at Donoho’s runner-up finish, saying the Falcons had a good enough team to win it.
Then again,“Just to have a chance to play and compete for a championship again is probably pretty good, considering what’s going to happen next year,”he said. “I’m afraid it’s going to be a rebuilding year, and it’s going to take a little while to get it back to. …
“But our four and five guys were first-year players. For them to come out and play like they did was big for us, too.”