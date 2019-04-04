Player of the year, Allasha Dudley, Anniston
Coach of the year, Eddie Bullock, Anniston
First team
--Justyce Smith, Oxford, 5-10, Sr., C
Notable: Averaged 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds. Honorable-mention all-state.
--Tekyia Jackson, Anniston, 6-1, Sr., F
Notable: Averaged 14.0 points and 8.8 rebounds. Gadsden State signee. Second-team all-state.
--Toniah Foster, Anniston, 6-1, Sr., F
Notable: Averaged 12.0 points, 8.3 rebounds. MVP of Calhoun County tournament.
--Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, 6-0, So., G/F
Notable: Averaged 12.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
--Allasha Dudley, Anniston, 5-2, So., G
Notable: Averaged 18.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists. All-Calhoun County tourney team, Northeast Regional MVP, first-team All-State, finalist for ASWA 4A player of the year. Scored 36 points in state semifinals.
Second team
--Kiana Montgomery, Anniston, 6-1, Jr., F
Notable: Averaged 7.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.
--Asia Barclay, Anniston, 6-0, So., F
Notable: Averaged 6.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals.
--Patience Carr, Jacksonville, 5-7, So., G
Notable: Averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds.
--Kameron Simpson, Alexandria, 5-3, Jr., G
Notable: Averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists.
--Callyn Martin, White Plains, 5-3, So., G
Notable: Averaged 8.6 points, 2.3 steals.
Honorable mention
Alexandria: Ashley Phillips, KayLeigh Steen.
Anniston: Anna Garrett, Jordyn Johnson.
Jacksonville: Amia Montgomery.
Oxford: Akiera Robinson, Ashleigh Jackson.
White Plains: Jocelyn Harris.