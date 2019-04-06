High school basketball teaser
Player of the year: Ayanna Foster, Sacred Heart

Coach of the year: Marcus Harrell, Sacred Heart

First team

--Ayanna Foster, Sacred Heart, 6-1, Sr., F

Notable: Averaged 21.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists. Led Sacred Heart to several historic firsts, including first area title and first Northeast Regional appearance. First-team all-state.

--Sydney Prater, Piedmont, 5-11, Sr., F

Notable: Averaged 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists. Third-team all-state.

--Caleigh Cortez, Weaver, 5-10, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists with 131 steals, led Weaver to regional for the first time since 2004. The 2018 county player of the year. Third-team all-state.

--Tori Vice, Ohatchee, 5-9, So., G

Notable: Averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds. 69 steals, 836 points in two years. Third-team all-state.

--Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart, 5-6, Jr., G

Notable: Averaged 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 11.0 assists. Key figure in helping Sacred Heart to several historic firsts, including first area title and first Northeast Regional appearance. Third-team all-state.

Second team

--Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, 5-8, Jr., F

Notable: Averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds.

--Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley, 5-11, Jr., C

Notable: Averaged 10.4 points, 11.4 rebounds

--Kayley Kirk, Piedmont, 5-5, 8th, G

Notable: Averaged 16.5 points, had 73 steals, game-high 30 points against Wellborn, 23 points, 10 steals and six assists in another game against Wellborn.

--Abby Gaines, Weaver, 5-9, Sr., F

Notable: Averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds. All-area two years in a row. Weaver's top perimeter shooter.

--Itiania Weatherly, Wellborn, 5-5, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Third team

--Jordan Sabree, Sacred Heart, 5-9, Jr., F

Notable: Averaged 6.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 steals.

--Sydnee Johnson, Faith Christian, 5-9, Jr., G/F

Notable: Averaged 11 points, area all-tournament team.

--Sidney Hancock, Jacksonville Christian, 5-6, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 14 points, 8.0 rebounds.

--Kristin Covington, Faith Christian, 5-5, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 13 points, team offensive MVP winner.

--Kylie Cupp, Jacksonville Christian, 5-1, Jr., G

Notable: Averaged 15 points, 6.0 steals, 7.0 rebounds.

Honorable mention

Donoho: Victoria O'Neill, Anastasia O'Neill.

Faith Christian: Emily Sills, Sarah Kate McVeigh.

Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter.

Ohatchee: Jorda Crook, Jazmine Adams, Regan Snow, Gracie George, Marli Hanks.

Piedmont: LeLe Ridley.

Pleasant Valley: Chandler Dorsett.

Sacred Heart: JorTaysia West, Alisia Person.

Saks: Halimah Bin-Yamin.

Weaver: Maleah Foster, Trinity Carter.

