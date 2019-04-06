Player of the year: Ayanna Foster, Sacred Heart
Coach of the year: Marcus Harrell, Sacred Heart
First team
--Ayanna Foster, Sacred Heart, 6-1, Sr., F
Notable: Averaged 21.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists. Led Sacred Heart to several historic firsts, including first area title and first Northeast Regional appearance. First-team all-state.
--Sydney Prater, Piedmont, 5-11, Sr., F
Notable: Averaged 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists. Third-team all-state.
--Caleigh Cortez, Weaver, 5-10, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists with 131 steals, led Weaver to regional for the first time since 2004. The 2018 county player of the year. Third-team all-state.
--Tori Vice, Ohatchee, 5-9, So., G
Notable: Averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds. 69 steals, 836 points in two years. Third-team all-state.
--Myiah Harris, Sacred Heart, 5-6, Jr., G
Notable: Averaged 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 11.0 assists. Key figure in helping Sacred Heart to several historic firsts, including first area title and first Northeast Regional appearance. Third-team all-state.
Second team
--Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, 5-8, Jr., F
Notable: Averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds.
--Karmyn Sparks, Pleasant Valley, 5-11, Jr., C
Notable: Averaged 10.4 points, 11.4 rebounds
--Kayley Kirk, Piedmont, 5-5, 8th, G
Notable: Averaged 16.5 points, had 73 steals, game-high 30 points against Wellborn, 23 points, 10 steals and six assists in another game against Wellborn.
--Abby Gaines, Weaver, 5-9, Sr., F
Notable: Averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds. All-area two years in a row. Weaver's top perimeter shooter.
--Itiania Weatherly, Wellborn, 5-5, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Third team
--Jordan Sabree, Sacred Heart, 5-9, Jr., F
Notable: Averaged 6.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.1 steals.
--Sydnee Johnson, Faith Christian, 5-9, Jr., G/F
Notable: Averaged 11 points, area all-tournament team.
--Sidney Hancock, Jacksonville Christian, 5-6, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 14 points, 8.0 rebounds.
--Kristin Covington, Faith Christian, 5-5, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 13 points, team offensive MVP winner.
--Kylie Cupp, Jacksonville Christian, 5-1, Jr., G
Notable: Averaged 15 points, 6.0 steals, 7.0 rebounds.
Honorable mention
Donoho: Victoria O'Neill, Anastasia O'Neill.
Faith Christian: Emily Sills, Sarah Kate McVeigh.
Jacksonville Christian: Rebekah Carter.
Ohatchee: Jorda Crook, Jazmine Adams, Regan Snow, Gracie George, Marli Hanks.
Piedmont: LeLe Ridley.
Pleasant Valley: Chandler Dorsett.
Sacred Heart: JorTaysia West, Alisia Person.
Saks: Halimah Bin-Yamin.
Weaver: Maleah Foster, Trinity Carter.