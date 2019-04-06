MCCLELLAN — Marcus Harrell has been a Calhoun County coach of the year in golf. Now, he can add another sport where the objective is to put a ball in a hole.
The second-year Sacred Heart girls basketball coach is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A coach of the year for girls basketball. This after leading the Cardinals to a season of firsts.
Up to 2A after reclassification, Sacred Heart played host to its area tournament for the first time in girls basketball. The Cardinals won the area tourney for the first time and hosted their first subregional.
Beating LaFayette got Sacred Heart to its first Northeast Regional, where the Cardinals lost to Sand Rock in overtime.
Sacred Heart also bagged its first 20-win season, finishing 24-5.
Harrell said getting his first offseason to work with the team was key. He started coaching the team the week of his first game in his first season but had a full cycle with his second Sacred Heart team.
“This year, we were able to do a lot more in the offseason, so we spent a lot of time on mental toughness and trying to be tough, and I think it paid off for us,” Harrell said. “We had Myiah (Harris) and Ayanna (Foster) coming back, but we knew we had to get tougher.
“Especially moving up to 2A, we knew some of the teams like Sand Rock and Fyffe that they were extremely tough, like Spring Garden (Sacred Heart’s area rival in 1A) was. If we weren’t mentally tough and physical, we wouldn’t have a chance.”