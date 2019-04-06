MCCLELLAN — Sacred Heart’s girls basketball team enjoyed a season of firsts, and Ayanna Foster was a major reason for that.
For her part, Foster is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A player of the year for girls basketball.
The 6-foot-1 senior center averaged 21.3 points, leading the county in all classifications in girls basketball, based on statistics supplied to The Star for all-county selections. The same was true for her 14 rebounds a game.
Add 6.0 assists, and Foster made a huge difference as the Cardinals bagged their first 20-win season, area championship and Northeast Regional appearance in girls basketball. They lost to eventual state runner-up Fyffe in overtime in the regional semifinals.
Foster has big plans beyond high school, but not in basketball. She plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in psychology. For now, she took a few minutes to visit with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: How did you feel about your season?
Answer: I feel like I had the best season this year. It was like my breakout year, like being a team player and leader, not just scoring, and stuff, but being a leader towards my team.
Q: How did you view the team’s accomplishments?
A: I feel like we had a lot of firsts, like we made a lot of history. I feel like we should’ve gotten farther, but it was a great season.
Q: All of the firsts?
A: I feel great. Like, I feel good about it. Probably winning our area (meant the most), because it’s never been done before, and we put in so much work.
Q: Sacred Heart got moved up to 2A in basketball as part of a new AHSAA competitive fairness rule, based on points earned by the boys team’s championship runs. The girls had to move up, too. How did you feel about that, when you heard it?
A: Nothing, really, because I knew we still had a chance.
Q: Partly because of the move up, Coach (Marcus) Harrell talked about a lot of the offseason focus making this team more mentally and physically tough. What did he do, and what was that like?
A: During the summer, a lot of people do skill work and stuff like that, but our summer, we just really wanted to get mentally tough. We ran a lot … A LOT. We ran a lot, and, even though we hated it, we still did it. It was all a mental thing. We ran around the track over there in Golden Springs. We would run so long, like, hours at a time. We worked out, but a lot of it was running, and we did a lot of stuff against each other, too, trying to get each other better.
Q: I’ve heard that college basketball is not your choice. Was that a hard decision?
A: It was hard, but it’s just like my heart is not in it anymore. I felt like I did everything that I was supposed to do, and I just don’t feel like playing in college would make me happy.