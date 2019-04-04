Allasha Dudley took on a starring role as a sophomore for Anniston’s girls basketball team and played herself into a countywide leading role.
Dudley is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A girls player of the year, shooting the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish.
Dudley averaged a team-high 18.0 points in helping Anniston to a 29-5 record. She made first-team all-state and was one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A player of the year.
Dudley began to show scoring flourishes as a freshman, during the Calhoun County tournament. A summer sparring with AAU competition for the Alabama Road Runners locked her into a high level, which she carried into the high school season.
She hit her high-water mark in Birmingham, pouring in 36 points in Anniston’s state-semifinal victory over Greensboro, a game that saw her reach fatigue to the point of tears.
Disappointment in the state final against Rogers stoked her fire for next year, a topic she discussed during her player-of-the-year interview with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:
Question: Rogers made you a focal point with their defense, and you had a tough day in the state final, with four points. How does that stoke your fire for the offseason?
Answer: The championship game was sad, but it makes me go harder. Knowing how far we went, I know we can go farther. Our whole team is going to go hard this year to try to win a championship. Hopefully, we win and get back to Birmingham.
Q: What did that 36-point game in Birmingham do for your confidence?
A: It meant a lot, because, if I didn’t score 36 points, I don’t feel like we would’ve been in the championship game, but, like I said in the interviews after the semifinal game, I’m thankful that my team believed in me, that they trusted me with the ball and gave me the ball.
Q: Coach mentioned after that game that fatigue led you to get emotional during a timeout. What’s your memory of that?
A: Just having to score and then get right back on defense and then get the ball and just having to keep going. I was tired, but coach kept pushing me and telling me to keep going. The lowest point was when I came to the bench crying, and he just told me to keep grinding.
Q: What did your summer with the Road Runners do for your game?
A: It gave me great experience, with different players I haven’t played. I learned a lot of new moves that I could incorporate in my game, but a lot of things I learned in high school, I took into AAU.
Q: How did you feel about yours and the team’s season?
A: I feel like we had a great season. We learned. I feel like I had a great season. Overall, I feel like our team developed a great bond this season. We lost players, but we’re still going to have a tight bond.