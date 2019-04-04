030119_Anniston_Rogers gbkb_013 tp.jpg

Anniston's Allasha Dudley drives the ball past Rogers' Gloria Pounders. Anniston played Rogers for the girls 4A state basketball championship Friday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham. (Photo by Trent Penny)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Allasha Dudley took on a starring role as a sophomore for Anniston’s girls basketball team and played herself into a countywide leading role.

Dudley is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A girls player of the year, shooting the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish.

Dudley averaged a team-high 18.0 points in helping Anniston to a 29-5 record. She made first-team all-state and was one of three finalists for the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 4A player of the year.

Dudley began to show scoring flourishes as a freshman, during the Calhoun County tournament. A summer sparring with AAU competition for the Alabama Road Runners locked her into a high level, which she carried into the high school season.

She hit her high-water mark in Birmingham, pouring in 36 points in Anniston’s state-semifinal victory over Greensboro, a game that saw her reach fatigue to the point of tears.

Disappointment in the state final against Rogers stoked her fire for next year, a topic she discussed during her player-of-the-year interview with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley:

Question: Rogers made you a focal point with their defense, and you had a tough day in the state final, with four points. How does that stoke your fire for the offseason?

Answer: The championship game was sad, but it makes me go harder. Knowing how far we went, I know we can go farther. Our whole team is going to go hard this year to try to win a championship. Hopefully, we win and get back to Birmingham.

Q: What did that 36-point game in Birmingham do for your confidence?

A: It meant a lot, because, if I didn’t score 36 points, I don’t feel like we would’ve been in the championship game, but, like I said in the interviews after the semifinal game, I’m thankful that my team believed in me, that they trusted me with the ball and gave me the ball.

Q: Coach mentioned after that game that fatigue led you to get emotional during a timeout. What’s your memory of that?

A: Just having to score and then get right back on defense and then get the ball and just having to keep going. I was tired, but coach kept pushing me and telling me to keep going. The lowest point was when I came to the bench crying, and he just told me to keep grinding.

Q: What did your summer with the Road Runners do for your game?

A: It gave me great experience, with different players I haven’t played. I learned a lot of new moves that I could incorporate in my game, but a lot of things I learned in high school, I took into AAU.

Q: How did you feel about yours and the team’s season?

A: I feel like we had a great season. We learned. I feel like I had a great season. Overall, I feel like our team developed a great bond this season. We lost players, but we’re still going to have a tight bond.

