Sometimes, a coach’s biggest obstacle has nothing to do with talent of even the opposition. Anniston girls coach Eddie Bullock had to overcome his own uncertainty in 2018-19.
He did it well enough to coach the Bulldogs to 29-5 finish, complete with a Class 4A state runner-up trophy. A year after one of the worst days of his coaching career, he’s The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County 4A-6A coach of the year for girls basketball.
Anniston had talent, with 4A-6A county player of the year Allasha Dudley leading a crew that included four players at least 6-feet tall. The Bulldogs had top role players, like defensive specialist Jordyn Johnson.
The uncertainty was whether the Bulldogs would have Bullock. The Anniston Board of Education fired him as football coach and athletics director April 20 of last year. At that low point, he said publicly he might not return as girls’ basketball coach after leading one of the state’s most consistently competitive programs for years.
“I just didn’t know if I wanted to coach any more,” he said. “You start questioning yourself as to whether or not you’re good enough to do what you do. …
“You want to be appreciated for some of the things that you do, and I just didn’t know if my time had run its course at Anniston.”
Bullock first had to decide whether he wanted to stay at Anniston or listen to feelers he received from other schools for assistant-coaching jobs in football. Once he decided to stay, he still had to decide whether he wanted to coach girls’ basketball.
That’s when he found appreciation, coming from his players. Two players in particular, senior center Toniah Foster and junior guard Anna Garrett, persisted.
“They kind of stayed on me, and they were real supportive,” Bullock said. “Most all of the girls were supportive, but ‘Big-T’ and Anna were just extremely supportive.
“There were just a lot of things that occurred, and I just wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it.”