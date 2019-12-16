All-Calhoun County 1A-3A football: Piedmont’s Smith worked magic with 16 new starters, roster full of youngsters

Editor's note: This will be published in the Wednesday print edition of The Anniston Star.
PIEDMONT — What can’t Steve Smith overcome?
That’s the lingering question after the 2019 Alabama high school football season, which saw Smith and his Piedmont Bulldogs win their fourth state title.
For overcoming a massive overhaul with a young roster and restoring Piedmont to the top after a two-year absence, Smith is The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County coach of the year.
Piedmont finished 14-1, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Mobile Christian 26-24 in the Class 3A final for the Bulldogs’ first state title since winning back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.
Piedmont also won the 3A title under Smith in 2009. The Bulldogs reached the 2017 semifinals and lost to Flomaton in the 2018 final.
To rebound from that loss, Smith had to find new starters at 16 positions, including nine on offense. He worked with a 48-man roster that featured 35 freshmen and sophomores.
Smith also helped freshman quarterback Jack Hayes play beyond his years in his first year as Piedmont’s starter. A year after seeing regular playing time behind then-senior Mason Mohon, Hayes threw for 2,424 yards with 41 touchdown and just eight interceptions. Factoring in rushing yards, Hayes also accounted for 3,093 total yards with 50 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs overcame major injuries that claimed wide receiver Coleman Reid for the season and kept running back/receiver Ethan Swinford out for six games and limited his effectiveness, upon his return late in the playoffs.
With Piedmont trailing 10-0 at halftime of the state-final in Auburn, Smith called on son and defensive lineman Sean Smith to pull double duty at tight end on offense. The extra blocker loosened the Bulldogs’ running game, which opened three big pass plays in the second half, including the game-winning touchdown pass from Hayes to cornerback and sometimes-receiver Jakari Foster.
Smith’s record ticked up to 246-74 in 25 years as a head coach. He’s 161-29 with four state titles, a runner-up finish and eight region titles at Piedmont, including region titles the past five seasons.