All-Calhoun County 4A-6A football: Jacksonville's Wiggins ran and ran ... and ran some more

JACKSONVILLE — In one explosion on Alabama’s top stage for high school football, Rontarius Wiggins showed everything that made him one of Calhoun County’s most memorable players.
He took a pitch left, cut into a hole, put on the brakes to let a UMS Wright tackler whiff in front of him then accelerated. Wiggins flipped the switch back to top speed and beat three Bulldogs charging toward Jacksonville’s sideline.
Once clear of the last pursuer, he finished off a 79-yard touchdown run in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, site of 2019’s Super 7.
It was the last highlight-reel run of a highlight-reel career for Wiggins, a display of field vision, stop-and-go sense and acceleration. Those talents that helped him run for nearly 3,000 yards this season and more than 5,000 for his career.
Wiggins is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year, finishing off a season that saw him start as the preseason pick for top player in the county’s big-schools set.
He led Jacksonville to its first appearance in the state football finals, rushing for 2,835 yards and 47 touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 yards a carry.
He established a Calhoun County single-season rushing record. Just in Jacksonville’s five playoff games, he rushed for 1,132 yards and 20 touchdowns.
He became Jacksonville’s top ball carrier after Macey Carr graduated and rushed for 5,384 yards and 84 touchdowns in two seasons.
Wiggins took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley about his senior season, career and what’s next:
Question: What was this history-making season like for Jacksonville?
Answer: At the beginning of the season, things were a little rocky. I don’t think a lot of people expected us to be as far as we came. After the loss at Piedmont, that really just, everybody clicked. Everything clicked together, and we came together as a team. Things turned out the way they did, but I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of the way we played. We fought hard, and that’s all you can ask for.
Q: Individually, how do you think about all of your accomplishments?
A: This was a pretty fantastic year. First, getting to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and breaking Mac Campbell’s rushing record, also making history for getting past the second round and getting to the championship game, that was huge.
Q: Your reported offers are from Arkansas State, Southern Mississippi, Troy, UAB, Southern Methodist and JSU. Are there other offers, and what can you say about your recruitment, at this point?
A: Yes, there’s South Alabama, Western Kentucky, Tulane, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, North Alabama and the Charlotte 49ers. Right now, I’m waiting until February to sign to see what happens during this recruiting period.
Q: How are they recruiting you: athlete, running back or defensive back?
A: Basically, an athlete. Some schools want me as a running back, and some want me as a defensive back. If I had to pick, it would be running back.
Q: You leave quite a legacy here in Calhoun County. How do you hope to be remembered?
A: I haven’t really thought too much of it. I probably will later on. I’m proud of all I did so far.
Q: Did you hear from Mac Campbell during the season?
A: He actually congratulated me on breaking his record. He had told me good luck on the championship game. After the game, he said that I had a wonderful season and to get myself ready for the next level.
Q: It’s become common for players to change schools. Was there ever a time that you considered transferring, maybe for more exposure?
A: It came to a time where I wanted to change to a different school. I talked it over with my mom. She thought it was best for me to stay at Jacksonville. It was this summer, Hoover. I mean, my mom had a point. She said I was making a name for myself down here. There was no point in me transferring. So, I took her advice. Things worked out for best at Jacksonville. No regrets.