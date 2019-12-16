All-Calhoun County 1A-3A football: Even in short duty, Thomas rolled up big numbers

Editor's note: This will be published in the Wednesday print edition of The Anniston Star.
OHATCHEE — Domonique Thomas produced eye-popping rushing numbers with short duty in most games for Ohatchee this season.
As a result, he went the distance with top billing in Calhoun County.
The senior Ohatchee running back gets the nod as The Anniston Star’s 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year in a close call between him, Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes and Wellborn quarterback/linebacker/punter Jett Smith.
Thomas, also The Star’s preseason pick as the county’s top small-schools player, amassed 2,020 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns despite playing in the second halves of just three games.
He finished his career with 5,134 yards (8.7-yard average) and 74 rushing touchdowns. Factor in 13 more touchdowns on pass receptions, special teams and defense, and he finished with 87 touchdowns.
His two career fumbles (none in 2019) including one resulting from accidental contact with a teammate.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Thomas was the 2A, Region 6 offensive player of the year in 2018 and player of the year this season.
Thomas took a few minutes to talk to Star Sports Writer Joe Medley about his senior season, his career and what’s next:
Question: Ohatchee finished 10-1 and went unbeaten in region play for the second straight year. Injuries impacted a second-round exit in the playoffs. How do you few the team’s season?
Answer: As a team, I feel like we could’ve finished better. I know, if we would’ve had our quarterback, we would’ve made a deeper playoff run. Him being out messed up our whole game plan, with the triple threat triple threat of me, Eli (Ennis) and Ryker (Lambright). Cam (Foushee), his strength was throwing the ball, but we don’t throw that much.
Q: How about your season, individually?
A: I feel like I did pretty good, but I felt like I could’ve done a little more in some games. I can’t get it back now.
Q: I assume you’re talking about all of the short outings, where you didn’t play in the second halves of blowouts. Ever wonder what could’ve been, had you stayed on the field more?
A: I think about it all the time, and I kind of get down. I felt like I could’ve broken Mac Campbell’s record, if played in just the third quarter in a lot of games.
Q: But then the flip side is, what if you get injured unnecessarily, right?
A: Yeah, and that’s why I’m not worried about it. I was focused more on the team and long-term goals. That’s why I never asked coach to break a lot of records and stuff.
Q: Speaking of long-term goals, how is recruiting going?
A: I just got another offer, from Birmingham Southern, on top of the one from Faulkner. I’m planning to play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl Jan. 13. I’ll wait a little while and commit after that. All the schools that coach sent my film to, they’re still playing right now, so they’ve not sent anyone out to see me. This week, I had coaches come to see me every day. All the bigger schools, like Memphis, UAB, JSU, Alabama, I’m hoping offers from them roll in soon.
Q: You came up through the lower ranks in Ohatchee at a time before Ohatchee got good on the varsity level. Kids transfer all the time these days. Did you ever think about it?
A: I did, but I just chose to stay here. A lot of people told me I’d be good where I’m at, staying at Ohatchee, stuff like that. I feel like it could’ve been easier with recruiting, if I went to a bigger school.
Q: Then again, you were a key player in helping Ohatchee rise up. What satisfaction comes with that?
A: It means a lot, because both my parents graduated from Ohatchee. That’s where I grew up. When I cleaned out my locker, I told the underclassmen, "Don’t let the program go back to what it was." I hope they keep winning.