All-Calhoun County 4A-6A football: Etheredge had right demeanor, adjustments in big games

OXFORD — Keith Etheredge to Oxford turned out to be more than the offseason’s most headline-grabbing hire. It impacted Class 6A football during the season.
Etheredge’s we-got-this demeanor matched perfectly with a rising and talented Oxford team ready for breakthroughs, and his X-and-O work in big games made a difference. He’s The Star’s All-Calhoun County 4A-6A coach of the year.
Etheredge, also the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 6A coach of the year, pulls down the county honor in a year that saw ASWA 4A coach of the year Clint Smith lead Jacksonville to its first state final. Second-year Anniston coach Rico White led the Bulldogs to the 4A semifinals for the first time in eight years.
Etheredge’s Yellow Jackets finished 14-1, winning the school’s fourth state title and first in 6A while making their first appearance in the 6A final. This after Oxford fell in the quarterfinals two years in a row.
Former Oxford coach Ryan Herring acknowledged the talent he left behind when taking the head-coaching job at his wife’s native Pierce County (Ga.) High School, calling the 2019 Oxford team the school’s fastest in years.
Etheredge came in with four state titles on his resume, all at Leeds, and engendered confidence to match the expectations. Etheredge and his staff also came up with big adjustments in big games.
Turning to 6-foot-3, 212-pound wide receiver Roc Taylor to win 50-50 balls against an overmatched cornerback keyed Oxford’s comeback from a 19-0 hole during the Yellow Jackets’ regular-season victory at two-time defending state champion Pinson Valley. Taylor scored three touchdowns that night and battled two defenders to produced a tipped ball, which Miguel Mitchell caught for the winning touchdown.
Taylor’s success in the first game prompted Pinson Valley coach Patrick Nix to turn to “Koolaid” McKinstry to cover Taylor in their semifinal rematch, forcing McKinstry, also a wide receiver, to pull strenuous double duty. Taylor caught five balls for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead scored in the fourth quarter.
Faced with an ankle injury that sidelined quarterback Trey Higgins in the state final against Spanish Fort, Oxford’s coaching brain trust inserted defensive back Trequon Fegans as a second running back on offense, in the backfield with receiver Zay Britt at quarterback and running back J.B. Carlisle. The adjustment produced two late drives, including the game-winning drive.
Fegans’ 3-yard touchdown run plus Andrew Warhurst’s extra point made the difference in a 14-13 victory.