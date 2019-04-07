Player of the year, Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart
Coach of the year, Jonathan Odam, Piedmont
First team
—D'Angelo Foster, Piedmont, 6-8, Sr., C
Notable: Averaged 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 blocks.
—Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian, 6-7, Jr., C
Notable: Averaged 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, shot 51.1 percent from the field, led JCA to first 20-win season in AHSAA play.
—Robert Gaines, Weaver, 6-2, Sr., G/F
Notable: Averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Third-team all-state.
—Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart, 6-3, Jr. G
Notable: Averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists. MVP of Calhoun County and Northeast Regional tourneys. State all-tourney team. First-team all-state. Named ASWA 2A player of the year.
—Alex Odam, Piedmont, 6-1, 8th, G
Notable: Averaged 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists. Shot 82 percent on free throws. Scored 30 points in sub-regional game against Sylvania. Helped Piedmont reach Northeast Regional final. Third-team all-state.
Second team
—Amardric Elston, Weaver, 6-5, Sr., C
Notable: Averaged 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds with 75 blocks.
—Khalil Watkins, Sacred Heart, 6-3, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists. Area-tourney MVP, all-Northeast Regional team, North-South All-Stars, second-team all-state.
—Caleb Brown, Sacred Heart, 6-1, Jr., G
Notable: Averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals.
—Evan Keller, Ohatchee, 5-11, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, 50-for-147 on 3-pointers. Honorable-mention all-state.
—Jacob Lecroy, Donoho, 6-1, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 20 points, 4.0 rebounds.
Third team
—Shamar Spinks, Weaver, 5.9, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
—Carl Myers, Piedmont, 6-2, Sr., G
Notable: Averaged 10 points, five rebounds.
—Kobe Messer, Jacksonville Christian, 6-1, Jr., C
Notable: Averaged 18 points and 10.7 rebounds, made 77 3-pointers (33.5 percent), helped JCA to first 20-win season in AHSAA play.
—Josh Ballew, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, So., G
Notable: Averaged 15.0 points, shot 40 percent on 3-pointers.
—Grayson Alward, Ohatchee, 6-1, Sr., G/F
Notable: Averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals.
Honorable mention
Donoho: Amari Smedley, Seth Ford, Rod Elston.
Faith Christian: Michael McGraw, C.J. Gomez, Jacques Prater, Seth Cravens, Beau Conley, Jacob Cleckler.
Jacksonville Christian: Nash Messer
Ohatchee: Bayley Tillison, Briley Hale, Cam Foushee, Nate Higgins.
Piedmont: T.J. Fairs, Silas Thompson.
Pleasant Valley: Colby Gaines.
Sacred Heart: Aaron Moore, Cade Landers, Jack Miller.
Saks: Zay Elston, Daveon Dukes, Tyler Smith.
Weaver: DeAndre McCain, Brandon Heath.
Wellborn: Khavion Wesley