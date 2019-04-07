High school basketball teaser
Player of the year, Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart

Coach of the year, Jonathan Odam, Piedmont

First team

—D'Angelo Foster, Piedmont, 6-8, Sr., C

Notable: Averaged 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 blocks.

—Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian, 6-7, Jr., C

Notable: Averaged 20.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, shot 51.1 percent from the field, led JCA to first 20-win season in AHSAA play.

—Robert Gaines, Weaver, 6-2, Sr., G/F

Notable: Averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Third-team all-state.

—Jayden Stone, Sacred Heart, 6-3, Jr. G

Notable: Averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists. MVP of Calhoun County and Northeast Regional tourneys. State all-tourney team. First-team all-state. Named ASWA 2A player of the year.

—Alex Odam, Piedmont, 6-1, 8th, G

Notable: Averaged 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists. Shot 82 percent on free throws. Scored 30 points in sub-regional game against Sylvania. Helped Piedmont reach Northeast Regional final. Third-team all-state.

Second team

—Amardric Elston, Weaver, 6-5, Sr., C

Notable: Averaged 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds with 75 blocks.

—Khalil Watkins, Sacred Heart, 6-3, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists. Area-tourney MVP, all-Northeast Regional team, North-South All-Stars, second-team all-state.

—Caleb Brown, Sacred Heart, 6-1, Jr., G

Notable: Averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals.

—Evan Keller, Ohatchee, 5-11, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, 50-for-147 on 3-pointers. Honorable-mention all-state.

—Jacob Lecroy, Donoho, 6-1, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 20 points, 4.0 rebounds.

Third team

—Shamar Spinks, Weaver, 5.9, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

—Carl Myers, Piedmont, 6-2, Sr., G

Notable: Averaged 10 points, five rebounds.

—Kobe Messer, Jacksonville Christian, 6-1, Jr., C

Notable: Averaged 18 points and 10.7 rebounds, made 77 3-pointers (33.5 percent), helped JCA to first 20-win season in AHSAA play.

—Josh Ballew, Pleasant Valley, 5-9, So., G

Notable: Averaged 15.0 points, shot 40 percent on 3-pointers.

—Grayson Alward, Ohatchee, 6-1, Sr., G/F

Notable: Averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals.

Honorable mention

Donoho: Amari Smedley, Seth Ford, Rod Elston.

Faith Christian: Michael McGraw, C.J. Gomez, Jacques Prater, Seth Cravens, Beau Conley, Jacob Cleckler.

Jacksonville Christian: Nash Messer

Ohatchee: Bayley Tillison, Briley Hale, Cam Foushee, Nate Higgins.

Piedmont: T.J. Fairs, Silas Thompson.

Pleasant Valley: Colby Gaines.

Sacred Heart: Aaron Moore, Cade Landers, Jack Miller.

Saks: Zay Elston, Daveon Dukes, Tyler Smith.

Weaver: DeAndre McCain, Brandon Heath.

Wellborn: Khavion Wesley

