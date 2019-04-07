MCCLELLAN — Jayden Stone came to Sacred Heart as aspiring leading man without a school. Less than a year later, he’s a man with many postseason awards.
The 6-foot-3 junior guard is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A boys player of the year. He was also named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s 2A boys player of the year.
Stone, the Perth, Australia, native who transferred after Central Park Christian shut down, led Sacred Heart to its sixth straight Final Four appearance and fifth crack at a state championship game. After winning four 1A titles in a row, the Cardinals lost to Central-Coosa 54-52.
Widely regarded as a four-star recruit, Stone also won MVP honors for the Calhoun County and Northeast Regional tournaments. He was the county-tourney MVP despite Sacred Heart’s loss to Oxford in the final.
Stone also made the all-tournament team in Birmingham.
He averaged 21.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and four assists a game. He sat down with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley for a player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: What are your reflections about your season and the team’s season in your first year with Sacred Heart?
Answer: It was probably a failed year, of course, because we didn’t win. We wanted to win. It was the main goal. We set goals along the way, but the main problem, what would happen, is if the guys change, and that didn’t happen, so I think we accomplished. As a team, it’s a tight unit, and that’s all you can ask for, just the experience. I think it was good, all in all.
Q: How was it, being that first option for an elite program?
A: It was different for me. When you’ve got the ball, all eyes are on you. The defense, you have to learn how to read defenses, and everybody’s locked in on you every single day. You are the priority on the offensive end and the defensive end, so you have to learn how to get your teammates involved. That was a struggle for me at the start, because I’m so used to having other guys that are able read and react, and this is a new team. I have to learn how to get the most out of the guys and myself, and I think it was a successful year.
Q: What was the moment where it started to click?
A: It’s been there, I think. It’s always been there. It’s just a matter of unlocking it, because you need to earn the respect, first, of the guys. They knew I was coming in as a top player, but it’s just a matter of being down to Earth, not being like you’re better than them, or that you have a better position. Make sure everyone is equal, everyone has a say and not being too forceful, but also just trying to get the most out to the guys. That was a challenge every day. From day one, you have to learn how to do it.
Q: Where did you face your toughest competition … county, state or somewhere else?
A: Plainview was pretty tough. You know, I think a lot of the teams, mainly the all-white teams, they have the charges and everything. They don’t let players face up into man-to-man. That was different for me. Some games were difficult. I think it was just remaining consistent, but, mainly, I just tried to think up things to make the game more entertaining for myself sometimes. Instead of making that pass, I could drive, go in and create for someone else to get a great shot. I was always thinking of things.
Q: When you won the ASWA 2A player of the year, you mentioned the possibility that you might not be back for your senior season at Sacred Heart. Where does that stand?
A: I’m here right now, so that’s all I’m focused on. Of course, my dad (Shawn, a teacher at Sacred Heart), he’s leaving, so it’s going to be a real tough decision for my mom and my family. I’ll be listening to all sides of the circle. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m a Cardinal now.