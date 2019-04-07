PIEDMONT — Replacing a legend is hard, even for one of the legend’s proteges. Jonathan Odam did it well for Piedmont’s boys basketball team in 2018-19.
Odam is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 1A-3A coach of the year after keeping the Bulldogs performing at Tommy Lewis levels in year one.
Lewis resigned after the 2017-18 season. He’d won 602 games and 22 area titles in 31 seasons at Spring Garden, Gaylesville, Cherokee County and Piedmont. In 12 seasons at Piedmont, he won nine area titles, made nine Northeast Regional appearances and reached three Final Fours, finishing as runner-up in 2015.
Odam, an assistant under Lewis for 17 years, was promoted. He and another longtime Lewis assistant, Matt Glover (12 years), inherited four key seniors … center DeAngelo Foster, forward Kaedon Jenkins, guard Carl Myers and guard T.J. Fairs.
Winning is not automatic, even with a core of experienced players, yet Piedmont found itself back at the Northeast Regional final, making Plainview sweat en route to its second straight state title. The Bulldogs finished 23-5.
“I always said I never wanted to follow Coach Lewis,” Odam said. “I think any time you follow a legend like him, there’s pressure, but you just kind of try and put that aside and do your own thing, though we really didn’t do our own thing. We kept things the same.
“There’s pressure to it. He was supportive in so many ways, and I don’t know. It was tough, but it was fun for the very first year.”