OXFORD — Zondrick Garrett spent a season away from the Calhoun County basketball scene, going from a promising freshman post to an even more promising inside-out player.
The result was a special season that earned Garrett recognition as The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year for boys basketball.
The 6-foot-7 junior forward averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in leading Oxford to its third straight Northeast Regional berth for the second time in program history and first since 1996-98. He hit 30 of 75 3-point attempts (40 percent).
The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted him second-team all-state for 6A.
Garrett is about to embark on offseason basketball tournaments with Team Thad, a program of the Young for Youth Foundation started by NBA player Thaddeus Young. The team competes in the Under Armour Association.
Before leaving to play in tournaments in Kentucky and Illinois over the next two weeks, Garrett spent a few minutes with Star Sports Writer Joe Medley to talk about the high school season that was 2018-19.
Question: How did you feel about your season, individually, and the team’s here at Oxford?
Answer: I feel like my season went pretty good, and I felt like our team did pretty good. I felt like our team should still need to grow and continue to get better and better. There’s always room for improvement.
Q: You spent your sophomore season away, at Lincoln Academy in Georgia. How do you feel like you were better this year, compared to the player we saw here as a freshman?
A: Having more confidence, shooting the ball, doing stuff that I haven’t done before in a game. I improved on getting more confident in myself.
Q: How did that experience your sophomore year impact you?
A: That impacted me because I played, I’d say, better competition, bigger people. It really got me ready for this. Pretty much, you’re playing top-ranked teams, top-ranked players from all across the country and just going everywhere and competing. You’re always competing. Pretty much I had to expand my game and step outside.
Q: How much did adding 3-point shooting help your game this year?
A: It helped a lot. The bigger defenders that were trying to guard me, they probably didn’t think I was going to be able to shoot since I was a big man. All I had to do was raise it up to the top and just shoot.
Q: What’s your offseason looking like?
A: This week, I’ve got to go to Kentucky. Next week, I’ve got to go to Chicago. Pretty much, I’m going to be busy almost every week. That Thursday and Friday, I won’t be, pretty much, in school, so I have to get my work in and everything else.
Q: How are you hoping to improve your game this offseason?
A: Pretty much, I’m trying to get ready for college. I’m trying to be able to be a threat. I’m trying to be more of a wing now, instead of under the goal almost all the time. I know that I’m still going to need to be under the goal (at Oxford), but I still going to step out and prove myself.
Q: How is recruiting going?
A: I’ve got Florida, Tennessee, Tennessee State, all these other coaches talking to me. They really want to see me when it’s live period (Under Armour finals in Atlanta), and stuff. I’m just waiting for the chance for me to go.