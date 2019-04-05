Win-loss records don’t tell the whole story, but Anniston’s boys made a huge jump that way in Torry Brown’s third season as head coach.
That and Brown’s work to help talented point guard Antonio Kite reach his potential as a freshman won Brown recognition as The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year for boys basketball.
The Bulldogs improved from 13-16 against a brutal schedule in Brown’s second year to 24-8 in his third year, reaching the Northeast Regional final before losing 55-53 to eventual 4A state champion Talladega. Anniston split four games with Talladega on the season, winning the regular-season area title and area tournament.
Reclassification helped. A season after losing to Madison Academy in the subregional, Anniston didn’t have the region cross with Huntsville-area schools.
The addition of Kite to an already talented team made a difference, as well. Kite is first-team all-county as a freshman. He was second-team all-state.
The Bulldogs also had third-team all-state shooting guard Kwame Milton to go with a strong frontcourt that featured Theron Montgomery.
Brown had to blend it all to effect.
“We felt like we had some really good intangibles and some really good ‘glue’ guys like (Ladreka) Hall and (William) Fairley,” Brown said. “We needed one guy to sort of be a playmaker for us, and Antonio was that.”