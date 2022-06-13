 Skip to main content
Alexandria's Gattis, Piedmont's Hayes Super All-State

Gattis perfect game-bc _1.jpg

Alexandria's Rylee Gattis threw a perfect game in a 9-0 victory over Guntersville.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Alexandria's Rylee Gattis and Piedmont's Jack Hayes made the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Super All-State teams in softball and baseball, respectively.

The ASWA voted for the all-state teams May 31, announcing softball on June 5 and baseball June 12. Sports writers from around the state also voted for Super All-State.

Hewitt-Trussville's duo of Kenleigh Cahalan and Riley Quick swept the top awards. Cahalan is Miss Softball, and Quick is Mr. Baseball.

Super All-State recognizes the top 10 players, regardless of classification. Hayes was Class 3A player of the year in baseball, a year after earning 3A hitter of the year. Gattis repeated Class 5A player and pitcher of the year in softball and is a repeat Super All-State selection.

piedmont v trinity - game 1 3a state champ 007 tw.jpg

Piedmont #7 Jack Hayes celebrates a hit with his teammates in the dugout.

Quick and Cahalan are also the first Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball winners from Hewitt-Trussville.

Pike Road’s Jada Roberts also won the ASWA’s Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, which recognizes an athlete who overcame adversity and starred for their school.

Quick, an Alabama signee, was 13-1 with an 0.92 ERA this season. In 83 2/3 innings, the right-hander gave up 40 hits with 37 walks and 130 strikeouts.

Cahalan, a junior infielder, batted .549 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs in 54 games. She compiled a .672 on-base percentage and, with 40 extra-base hits, slugged 1.042.

Roberts shined for Pike Road in both girls basketball and soccer while also helping take care of a young nephew who was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening respiratory condition.

She was a multi-year starting point guard in basketball and started this season at goalkeeper in soccer. In basketball, Roberts averaged 10 points and five assists this year for the Patriots, who reached the Class 5A regional semifinals.

MISS SOFTBALL

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville

MR. BASEBALL

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville 

SUPER ALL-STATE

Softball

Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville*

Emily Simon, Athens

Rylee Gattis, Alexandria*

Karsi Lentz, Hartselle

Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy

Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit

Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside

Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones*

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City

Baseball

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville*

Elliott Bray, Hartselle

Drew Nelson, Pike Liberal Arts

Alex Wade, Madison Academy

Zane Stokes, Mobile Christian

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Coleman Mizell, Hartselle

Josh Bowerman, Mars Hill Bible

Mason Swinney, Phil Campbell*

John Malone, Bayshore Christian

*--Also Super All-State last season.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

