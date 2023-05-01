Alexandria wins Class 5A, Section 3, local track and field sectional results

Alexandria's girls track and field team excelled in the field events as the Valley Cubs won the Class 5A, Section 3 championship on Saturday.
Three Valley Cubs posted top four finishes in the shot put finals out of 17 total participants, with Mariah Munford winning first with a 37-foot, 3-inch toss. Tyasha Hunt and Aubrey Christian finished third and fourth, respectively.
Munford also finished third in the javelin.
Three Alexandria athletes also finished top four in the discus, with Danashia Woods winning the event after a 96-foot, 10-inch toss. Anna Beth Stewart and Hunt placed third and fourth, respectively.
Jordyn Walker earned second place in the long jump and third in the triple jump in the finals, while also posting a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.
Denver Browning finished second in the pole vault with an 8-foot finish.
Jojo Watson placed second in the 3,200-meter run, third in the 1,600-meter run and eighth in the 800-meter run. Michaela Moore finished fifth in the 800-meter.
Damarcus Williams finished third in the finals of the boys’ 110-meter hurdles for Alexandria, finishing in 18.09 seconds. He also placed fourth in the high jump.
ANNISTON
Jayden Lewis won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes at the Class 4A, Area 2 meet at Lincoln.
Lewis posted a 10.99-second finish in the 100 and a 22.25-second finish in the 200. Jaylon Cunningham finished second in the 100.
Heddick Jordan finished second in the 400-meter dash.
Christavious Brown finished third in the 110-meter hurdles, while JaVon Thomas finished third in the 400.
Anniston’s girls relay teams finished first in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays.
Christiyuna Reed finished third in the 200-meter dash, while Liberty Lewis finished third in the 400 and 800-meter dashes.
Tokyo Lloyd finished third in the shot put.
CLEBURNE COUNTY
Faith Brown finished second in the triple jump, posting a distance of 31 feet, 1 inch at the Class 4A, Area 2 meet at Lincoln.
DONOHO
Rory Parks won the pole vault with a seven-foot finish, also finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300 in the Class 1A, Section 4 meet at Lincoln.
Hailey Hartwell finished second in the pole vault with a finish of 6 and a half feet.
Anniston’s boys relay teams won first in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and second in the 4x100.
Malachai Taylor finished first in the triple jump while Javen Croft and Roderickas Burnett finished second and third, respectively. Taylor also won the long jump, while Croft finished third.
The girls’ relay team finished third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Ansley Simmons finished third in the shot put and sixth in the javelin and discus.
Estella Connell finished third in the girls’ long jump.
Ryan Crawford finished fifth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200, while Ethan Crawford finished fourth in the 400.
Riley Goodson finished second in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600.
Donoho’s boys relay teams finished third in the 4x400 and fourth in the 4x800.
Ryan Crawford finished third in the long jump.
FAITH CHRISTIAN
Brady Whitworth won the 200-meter dash with an 11.6-second finish and placed second in the 400 and third in the 100 Class 1A, Section 4 meet at Lincoln.
Whitworth also placed second in the triple jump.
Carson Limbaugh won the 3,200-meter run with a finish of 11 minutes, 1.73 seconds while finishing second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800.
The relay team picked up first in the 4x800 with a finish of 9 minutes, 8.89 seconds. The team also won third in the 4x100 and fourth in the 4x400.
GLENCOE
Katie Giles won a trio of events, taking home first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
Giles posted a time of 2 minutes, 30.36 seconds in the 800, 5 minutes, 42.2 seconds in the 1,600 and 12 minutes, 38.14 seconds in the 3,200.
Allie Jo Amos finished third in the high jump, while the girls’ relay team won second in the 4x800-meter relay.
JACKSONVILLE
Jacksonville’s boys relay teams posted three top-three finishes at the Class 3A, Section 3 meet at Fort Payne.
The Golden Eagles finished second in the 4x800-relay and third in the 4x400 and 4x100 relays.
Tyshaun Cameron finished second in the 300-meter hurdles for the boys, while Camil Whetstone finished third in the girls’ 100-meter hurdles.
Ky’Dric Fisher finished fourth in the boys’ triple jump.
MUNFORD
Daktoa Frank finished second in the boys’ 800 and 1,600 meter runs at the Class 4A, Section 2 meet at Lincoln.
Javion White finished third in the shot put.
OHATCHEE
Jorda Crook won both the high jump and the javelin at the Class 3A, Section 3 track sectional at Fort Payne.
Crook finished with a 5-foot-2 high jump and posted an exact 126 foot finish in the javelin event.
Ohatchee boasted the three top finishers in the pole vault, with Chris Ferguson winning it with a 13-foot finish and Colby Hester and Ethan Wiggins finishing second and third with a 9-foot finish.
Tyler Waters won the shot put with a 40-foot, 7.5-inch finish.
Cody Freer finished third in the javelin.
OXFORD
Keziah Mickler posted top-five finishes in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes while Chaci Whitfield won the high jump and finished second in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles events in the Class 6A, Section 2 meet at Hewitt-Trussville.
Mickler finished second in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.
Whitefield won the high jump with a 5-foot-3 finish and finished second in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
Katie Keur finished second in the 3,200-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run.
Gabrielle Lindsey finished third in the javelin event.
Noah George highlighted the boys on the track with a win in the 3,200-meter run after posting a time of 9-minutes 46.52 seconds. George also finished third in the 1,600-meter run.
Darrell Gooden won the javelin with a finish of 154 feet and eight inches.
Antonio Hicks finished third in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, while Damious Wilson finished third in the 400 and Evan Somers finished third in the 800.
Christian Gibson finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, while Kendric Croft finished fourth in the 300 and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles.
Oxford’s relay teams finished second in both the 4x100 and 4x800-meter relays and fifth in the 4x400.
DeAndre Archie finished second in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.
PIEDMONT
Ashllyn Adderhold won the girls’ triple jump and pole vault and Ish Bethel won the boys’ high jump and 200-meter dash to highlight Piedmont’s performance in the Class 3A, Section 3 meet at Lincoln.
Bethel also finished second in the triple jump.
Claudia Dempsey finished second in the 400 and 800 meter events, while Mattie Todd finished third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200.
The girls’ relay team placed second in the 4x400, while the boys finished second in the 4x400 and 4x800.
PLEASANT VALLEY
Ella Parris finished first in two events and second in another as she shined for Pleasant Valley in the Class 2A, Section 3 sectional at Fort Payne.
Parris finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 1.51 seconds and in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.62 seconds. Her teammate, Baylee Willis, finished fifth in the same event with a time of 55.33 seconds.
Parris also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with an 18.08-second finish.
The Raiders’ relay team won first place in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 31.45 seconds.
Allie Shaw finished fifth in the 800-meter run, while Victoria Turner took home third in the shot put.
Clark Hill led Pleasant Valley’s boys on the track with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles and a fourth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Hill also finished fifth in the triple jump.
Cooper May won the pole vault with an 8-foot finish.
Zeke Curvin finished third in both the shot put and discus events.
SAKS
Christian Hall and Chandler Haygood finished first and second in the long jump at the Class 3A, Section 3 sectional at Fort Payne.
Hall posted a finish of 19 feet, 3.5 inches to win while Haygood finished an inch and a half behind to take second.
Jayveonne Weeks finished second in the 100-meter relay and Marrio Curry finished third in the 400
Weeks also finished third in the high jump.
WELLBORN
Jabari Williams and Grayson Johnson each won their events at the Class 3A, Section 3 sectional at Fort Payne.
Williams won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.49 seconds while Johnson won the 400 with a time of 53.11 seconds.
Johnson also finished second in the javelin.
The boys’ relay team finished second in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.56 seconds.
WEAVER
Keshawn Allen won both hurdles events for Weaver in the Class 3A, Section 3 sectional at Fort Payne.
Allen finished with a time of exactly 15 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 42.63 in the 300-meter hurdles.
DJ Marbury finished second in the 110-meter hurdles while Harper Williams finished third. Williams finished second in the 300 and Kaden Gooden finished third.
Both Weaver’s boys and girls relay teams finished first in the 4x100 relay.
Layla Carter finished first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.89 seconds. She also finished second in the 100. Carter also finished third in the long jump.
Jada Harrington finished third in the 400-meter relay.
WHITE PLAINS
Maddyn Conn won three track events for White Plains in the Class 4A, Section 2 meet at Lincoln.
Conn won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs. She posted a time of 2 minutes, 23.61 seconds in the 800, 5 minutes, 16.24 seconds in the 1,600 and 11 minutes, 20.15 seconds in the 3,200.
The girls relay team won the 4x800 relay, posting a total time of 10 minutes, 21.34 seconds.
Maleah Hill won the girls pole vault with a finish of 8 feet, 3 inches. Callie Sprayberry finished third.
Brandon Hahm won both the boys discus and shot put, posting a 133 feet, 10 inch distance in the discus and a 49 feet, 9 inch distance in the shot put.