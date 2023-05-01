 Skip to main content
Alexandria wins Class 5A, Section 3, local track and field sectional results

Alexandria track and field
Courtesy photo

Alexandria's girls track and field team excelled in the field events as the Valley Cubs won the Class 5A, Section 3 championship on Saturday.

Three Valley Cubs posted top four finishes in the shot put finals out of 17 total participants, with Mariah Munford winning first with a 37-foot, 3-inch toss. Tyasha Hunt and Aubrey Christian finished third and fourth, respectively.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.