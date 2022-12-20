Alexandria’s Ross waits out portal jockeying after coaching change prompts him to reopen recruitment

ALEXANDRIA — Antonio Ross put a moment on film during Friday’s Alabama North-South All-Star Game. Whether it should’ve been ruled an interception instead of an incomplete pass comes down to eye and beholder.
Officially, it went down as an incomplete pass on a night when few things went North’s way, but film clips show a lot. In case anything escapes the eye of college coaches, the Alexandria senior safety recalls every detail for narration.
“I was guarding one of my 7-on-7 teammates, Jake Godfrey from Spanish Fort,” Ross said. “He was about to run a crossing route, and we were in man (coverage) until the quarterback rolled the opposite way.
“He made a cut, and I was on his hip, and I was going to play the ball because I thought he was going to throw in front of him, but he threw it behind him, so I just reacted to how the ball went.”
Ross went to the turf and appeared to keep the pass thrown by Fairhope’s Caden Creel off of it.
“I got my hands up under it, and I caught it on my shoulder when I got my hands under it,” Ross said. “I had to secure it, so I was rolling over at that point, and I know it didn’t move. That’s why I got up and had it secured the whole time on my shoulder.
“I guess when they challenged it and they reviewed it, I guess they said the tip of the ball touched the ground, but it still didn’t move.”
Ross’ high school coach saw it differently.
“It was definitely a pick,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “He’s a special, special talent and worked on his craft through the years. He’s made a bunch of those plays. He makes those in practice a lot, too.”
What’s important for Ross now is not how officials ruled on the review. It matters the play is on film to bolster his recently reopened recruitment.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety had planned to sign in this week’s early signing period, but Hugh Freeze’s move from Liberty to Auburn left the one-time Liberty commit to scramble.
The fortunes of offseason coaching moves threw Ross back onto the market two months short of the traditional February signing period. He now must wait out transfer-portal fortunes as coaches snatch up players who have sparred with college competition before fetching high school talent.
Fortunately for Ross, he can still make a case. He made a case in Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Friday. Having come back out for basketball for the first time in two years, he can impress scouting football coaches with his athleticism and competitiveness on the basketball court.
“You can tell, just by watching Antonio play, how athletic he is when he’s out there on the basketball court,” said Ginn, who assists younger brother Will on the basketball staff. “You can see how well he’s put together.
“A lot of times now the eye test is more than anything for those guys. They want to see how those guys are put together. That’s a big deal, as far as, do they think they’re ready to play now.”
Ross still has an FBS offer, from Jacksonville State.
Memphis was there, but Ross canceled his official visit earlier this month.
“They called me and said they were going to start looking at corners and switching the defense up,” Ross said. “I haven’t really spoken to UAB pretty much, but I think they’re still there.
“That’s probably it, because I didn’t really speak to Georgia State, and Georgia Southern is full on roster. Tulane is, also.”
Liberty also indicated changing philosophy on defense under its new head coach, Jamey Chadwell, Ross said.
It all leaves Ross with a feeling like he had in Mobile on Friday. He thought he had something, and then a challenge officially took it away.
Ross said Freeze’s move to Auburn didn’t come as a total shock, though Ross had hoped a recent contract extension would keep Freeze at Liberty,
“I only committed to Liberty because of him,” Ross said. “I like the way he coached, and it being nine hours away, it would be tough.”
Ross holds out hope that Freeze will want him at Auburn, but Freeze remains busy filling his staff. Zac Etheridge announced that he will remain on staff at Auburn, but Freeze has two on-field positions to fill.
So far, no overtures from Auburn, Ross said.
As for whether Ross’ options will pick back up, he must wait out college football’s waiver wire. Transfer-portal players are finding new homes.
“That transfer portal just makes it so tough, when you have so many guys who have already been on the college level.” Ginn said. “It just postpones a lot of these high school guys, which makes the anxiety of the whole thing that much more than it used to be.”
The portal reality means that signing early becomes less of an option for high schoolers not considered four- and five-star prospects.
Ross, who amassed 1,904 all-purpose yards and two interceptions while earning first-team all-state selection as a senior, rated offers from Group of 5 FBS programs. He thought he would sign early, but the coaching carousel threw him into the after-portal market.
“It kind of, like, messed me up pretty good with Memphis and Liberty,” Ross said. “It probably messed me up some more, getting other big offers.
“It’s kind of terrible for good athletes around. You could be committed somewhere, and then a good player from college can hit the transfer portal. A lot of opportunities are getting taken away from athletes.”
Ginn hopes it all means he might get a chance to see his former player closer to home.
“I’m selfish; I’d like to see him at UAB or Jacksonville or one of those,” Todd Ginn said. “I think anybody who saw him make that play in that (all-star) game will say, ‘Dang, that’s a pretty good play.’”