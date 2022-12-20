 Skip to main content
New market

Alexandria’s Ross waits out portal jockeying after coaching change prompts him to reopen recruitment

Alexandria vs. Springville BW 003.JPG

Alexandria's Antonio Ross during the Springville at Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson

ALEXANDRIA — Antonio Ross put a moment on film during Friday’s Alabama North-South All-Star Game. Whether it should’ve been ruled an interception instead of an incomplete pass comes down to eye and beholder.

Officially, it went down as an incomplete pass on a night when few things went North’s way, but film clips show a lot. In case anything escapes the eye of college coaches, the Alexandria senior safety recalls every detail for narration.

