Alexandria, Oxford open volleyball season

ALEXANDRIA — Visiting Oxford and host Alexandria opened the 2021 volleyball season Thursday with a tri-match at Alexandria that also included perennial Class 5A power Lawrence County. The Valley Cubs faced Lawrence County first and appeared nervous in losing 25-12, 25-17. Head coach Whitney Welch said her team made 33 errors in the loss to the Red Devils.
“I wasn’t happy about that,” Welch said in an understatement.
In the second match, Oxford squared off with Lawrence County. The opening set was tied 13-13 before the Red Devils closed on a 12-2 run for a 25-15 victory. The Yellow Jackets rebounded in the second game by taking an early lead and never relinquishing it on their way to a 25-18 win. Lawrence County was hot in the first part of the deciding third set and won 15-8.
The evening ended with Alexandria defeating Oxford 25-21, 25-16. Setter Crossley Sparks served out the final four points including a pair of service aces.
“It’s not a reset year for us at all because we have seniors but we also are starting a brand new setter and a lot of 10th-graders,” Welch said. “It just hasn’t jelled yet. It’s going to take us a while. I think we have a high ceiling. We’re just not there yet. We have a lot of work to do but I do feel like that (Oxford) match we played a lot better”
Sparks had 15 assists in the win over Oxford and 10 assists in the loss to Lawrence County. She and sophomore libero Devan White each served two aces against the Yellow Jackets. Abby Prichard had the only ace for the Valley Cubs against Lawrence County.
Senior middle hitter Lexi Weber led Alexandria in kills against Oxford with nine. Sophomore outside hitter Kailey Dickerson had three kills in the Oxford win while seniors Kandyn Blankenship and Blakeley Mobbs each recorded two kills.
In contrast, Mobbs and Weber topped the Cubs in kills against the Red Devils with three apiece. Blankenship had a team-high six digs against Lawrence County. Sophomore Ava Johnson made four digs, Mobbs three and White three.
Junior outside hitter Abbie Mitchell led Oxford in kills for the two matches with 16. She added eight digs. Freshmen Mileah Prince and Shay Montgomery followed Mitchell with seven kills and six kills respectively.
“I’m really proud of my kids. We have a whole new group. We’ve got three freshmen and a young lady who’s never played volleyball,” Yellow Jackets head coach Wendy McKibbin said, praising her team’s cohesiveness, togetherness and effort. “Four or five points at a certain time kind of changed the momentum of the game but overall I’m pleased with them. It’s a starting point. … We played two really good teams so I think we’re going to have a really good year.”
Kara King added five kills and three digs for Oxford. Setter Adrionna Foster finished with 23 assists, three kills and six digs. Libero Ashley Paulson ended with 14 digs and led in aces with three. Cohlee Boone made 13 digs and served two aces. Montgomery led in blocks with two.