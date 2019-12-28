Alexandria High hoops player Kam Crumley's fight for life takes sad turn

Alexandria’s boys basketball team has played two tournaments since junior guard Kam Crumley was seriously injured in a Dec. 12 automobile accident, something the Valley Cubs can only hope honors Crumley as fight for survival has taken a sad turn.
Crumley underwent organ harvesting Saturday, three days after a complication prompted his family to stop his care.
“This past Wednesday, we celebrated the birth of our Savior, the greatest gift mankind could ever receive,” Sherry Hill Johnson, wife of Alexandria basketball coach Jason Johnson, posted on Facebook late Friday night. “That same day, we learned that one of our own, Kam Crumley, who was already fighting for his life, had a massive stroke the rendered his brain activity incompatible with life.”
After announcing that Crumley would “give the gift of life” to others through organ donation, she asked for prayers.
“Please remember his family and friends when you pray,” she said. “Remember his teammates who will finish this season without their friend in the #11 jersey, and remember my husband as he seeks God’s grace and strength to navigate these uncharted waters. Our hearts are broken.”
The Valley Cubs played Faith Christian in the Glencoe Holiday Shootout on Saturday, after winning the Champions Christmas Classic on Monday. Alexandria’s team placed Crumley’s No. 11 jersey on a chair on their bench Saturday to honor the junior guard who moved up to varsity from junior varsity before this season.
Crumley spent the past 16 days at UAB Hospital. His teammates took a week off after his accident and resumed playing in the Champions tournament, a three-day event that ended Monday.
They began play in the Glencoe tournament Thursday, one day after Crumley suffered the stroke.
“It’s just been a really difficult week,” Jason Johnson said by phone Saturday. “It’s something, as far as a coach, I’ve never had to experience. It’s really uncharted territory.
“It’s been a really tough, emotional, kind of, roller coaster, trying to balance personal feelings and hurtfulness and still trying to have normalcy and play. The boys have had similar kinds of things.”
The coach remembered Crumley as “just a go-getter. He was small in stature, but he was an overachiever. He played the game hard, just hustled in everything. He just wanted to be part of the team.”
A celebration-of-life service for Crumley is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation starting at noon. A balloon release will take place on Alexandria’s football field at 4 p.m.
Sunday would’ve been his 17th birthday.
As for Alexandria’s team, the Valley Cubs are not due to play again until Friday, at Etowah.
“We feel like Kam would still want us to be playing,” Jason Johnson said. “That’s the kind of kid he was.”