Alexandria boys basketball coach Jason Johnson headed to Georgia

Add Jason Johnson to the ranks of high-profile retirees at Alexandria High School.
The 15-year head boys basketball coach joins longtime baseball coach Andy Shaw in retiring from Alexandria, Alexandria principal Jason Deason said. Johnson, Shaw and former Alexandria football coach Frank Tucker will all take assistant-coaching positions at Haralson County (Ga.) High School.
Johnson will teach elementary physical education and be an assistant coach in football initially. He did not rule out coaching basketball again.
"I just decided it was time," Johnson said. "I just wanted these young guys to have an opportunity and to get out of their way, have same experiences I always enjoyed.
"I thought I had best job in Alabama and still do. It's just time to move on."
Deason has recommended Will Ginn to replace Johnson, and Zac Welch will replace Shaw, who informed the baseball team that he would retire after 31 years on April 14.
Johnson won three area titles and made four Northeast Regional appearances, reaching the regional final in 2009 and 2021.
He was the All-Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year for the 2019-20 season.
Johnson said he never kept up with his coaching record.
"It was more about having good relationships with the kids," he said.
Deason said Johnson "has done a great job and did things the right way.”
“Any time someone has been in one spot as long as he has, it means that they’ve done something right," Deason said. “Coach Johnson is a great man and has touched many lives during his tenure at Alexandria.
"All the hard work he has put in is appreciated and valued.”
Ginn is the youngest son of Larry Ginn, who coached Alexandria to football state titles in 1995 and 1997 and basketball state titles in 1992, 1993 and 1997. The younger Ginn starred in football and basketball for Alexandria and played basketball for Jacksonville State University.
Older brother Todd Ginn is Alexandria’s head football coach, and brother Scott Ginn is an assistant coach.
“Coach Ginn loves Alexandria and knows the game of basketball in and out,” Deason said. “I believe he will be able to do great things and will also be a great mentor to our student athletes.”
Welch starred in football and baseball for Alexandria and played baseball for the University of Alabama.
“Coach Welch has been an assistant for over a decade, and I’m thrilled he has the opportunity to lead the program,” Deason said. “I believe both programs are being led by two great ambassadors, but it’s also a bonus knowing that they are both handing over the reins with people that had a hand in making both programs successful.”