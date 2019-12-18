This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings:
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (11-1)
2. McGill-Toolen (13-1)
3. Spain Park (10-2)
4. Theodore (12-2)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (9-3)
6. Auburn (8-1)
7. Sparkman (10-6)
8. Foley (13-1)
9. Austin (10-3)
10. Vestavia Hills (10-3)
Others nominated: Davidson (8-6), Gadsden City (12-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (13-0)
2. Eufaula (13-1)
3. Athens (11-2)
4. Lee-Huntsville (12-3)
5. Carver-Birmingham (11-3)
6. Opelika (10-3)
7. Mae Jemison (9-3)
8. McAdory (10-3)
9. Carver-Montgomery (8-2)
10. Homewood (15-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-0), Chelsea (13-3), Clay-Chalkville (6-5), Dothan (6-3), Muscle Shoals (7-5), Park Crossing (10-1), Pelham (10-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (12-0)
2. Ramsay (11-1)
3. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)
4. Madison Academy (11-2)
5. Pleasant Grove (5-2)
6. East Limestone (10-1)
7. Faith Academy (9-5)
8. LeFlore (11-3)
9. Shelby Co. (8-2)
10. West Point (12-4)
Others nominated: Brewer (9-6), Briarwood Christian (6-1), Carroll (9-4), Jackson (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), St. Paul’s (9-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Rogers (9-1)
2. Anniston (3-2)
3. Sipsey Valley (12-3)
4. Childersburg (11-1)
5. Greensboro (7-1)
6. Priceville (7-5)
7. Jacksonville (5-1)
8. Handley (6-3)
9. Deshler (6-2)
10. Hokes Bluff (7-4)
Others nominated: DAR (6-5), Fairview (8-4), Headland (7-2), Montgomery Catholic (7-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Pisgah (11-0)
2. Midfield (8-2)
3. T.R. Miller (7-0)
4. Susan Moore (10-1)
5. Montgomery Academy (8-1)
6. Glencoe (8-3)
7. Phil Campbell (4-3)
8. Prattville Christian (12-1)
9. Lauderdale Co. (7-2)
10. Pike Road (8-2)
Others nominated: St. James (7-3), Straughn (12-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (12-2)
2. Geneva Co. (10-4)
3. Collinsville (9-0)
4. Sacred Heart (9-4)
5. Central-Hayneville (10-1)
6. G.W. Long (11-3)
7. Ider (12-2)
8. Fyffe (8-2)
9. Sand Rock (6-3)
10. Cedar Bluff (5-4)
Others nominated: Addison (6-1), Hatton (10-1), Horseshoe Bend (8-4), Samson (9-4), Tanner (6-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (9-1)
2. Skyline (11-0)
3. St. Luke’s (9-2)
4. Mars Hill Bible (6-2)
5. Loachapoka (11-6)
6. Decatur Heritage (8-4)
7. Phillips (3-6)
8. Westminster-Oak Mountain 7-2)
9. Pleasant Home (6-3)
10. Belgreen (10-3)
Others nominated: Brantley (5-4), Coosa Christian (10-5), Covenant Christian (6-1), Elba (6-3), Falkville (7-5), Georgiana (5-3), Marion Co. (12-3), Notasulga (5-1), Vina (10-3).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (7-0)
2. Lee-Scott (10-1)
3. Glenwood (8-2)
4. Springwood (7-0)
5. Macon-East (NA)
6. Patrician Academy (3-0)
7. Clarke Prep (8-3)
8. Northside Methodist (10-4)
9. Fort Dale Academy (5-2)
10. Pickens Academy (4-2)
Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (7-7).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (12-1)
2. Hoover (11-3)
3. Lee-Montgomery (10-0)
4. McGill-Toolen (9-4)
5. Fairhope (10-1)
6. Sparkman (8-6)
7. Huntsville (9-4)
8. Thompson (11-4)
9. Bob Jones (15-3)
10. Austin (9-5)
Others nominated: Florence (5-3), Spain Park (8-5), Vestavia Hills (8-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Jemison-Huntsville (12-0)
2. Buckhorn (10-3)
3. Huffman (11-2)
4. Hartselle (10-3)
5. Homewood (10-4)
6. Albertville (10-0)
7. Pinson Valley (8-3)
8. Oxford (7-2)
9. B.C. Rain (9-2)
10. Lee-Huntsville (7-2)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (9-3), Calera (8-4), Carver-Montgomery (7-6), Cullman (8-4), Gardendale (7-3), Muscle Shoals (7-2), Pelham (7-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Wenonah (9-4)
2. East Limestone (9-3)
3. Fairfield (10-2)
4. Parker (8-6)
5. Woodlawn (9-5)
6. Ramsay (8-5)
7. Briarwood (8-1)
8. Tallassee (10-2)
9. Greenville (7-3)
10. Lawrence Co. (9-2)
Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (13-4), Guntersville (7-2), Satsuma (10-3), Scottsboro (9-4), Sylacauga (9-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (11-2)
2. Sumter Central (10-2)
3. Anniston (7-3)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-0)
5. BTW-Tuskegee (11-1)
6. Good Hope (11-0)
7. UMS-Wright (11-3)
8. Catholic-Montgomery (9-2)
9. Danville (8-3)
10. Talladega (7-1)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-2), Cherokee Co. (6-3), Childersburg (9-4), Deshler (5-4), Jacksonville (5-2), North Jackson (10-2), White Plains (6-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (8-2)
2. Piedmont (6-0)
3. Thomasville (5-0)
4. Lauderdale Co. (6-3)
5. Pike Road (8-2)
6. Dadeville (8-4)
7. Mobile Christian (9-5)
8. Slocomb (7-2)
9. Opp (2-1)
10. New Hope (6-3)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 2A
1. LaFayette (7-0)
2. Vincent (10-1)
3. Fyffe (9-0)
4. Calhoun (7-4)
5. Chickasaw (7-5)
6. Tanner (4-2)
7. Sacred Heart (7-7)
8. Geneva Co. (11-2)
9. Westbrook Christian (6-3)
10. Sand Rock (7-2)
Others nominated: Asbury (11-1), J.U. Blacksher (11-1), Luverne (7-2), Red Bay (7-2), Section (7-5), Sheffield (10-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (6-2)
2. Georgiana (7-1)
3. Keith (8-1)
4. Lanett (1-2)
5. Skyline (12-0)
6. Spring Garden (5-0)
7. Cornerstone-Birmingham (8-5)
8. Covenant Christian (6-1)
9. Brantley (5-0)
10. Lindsay Lane (7-3)
Others nominated: Belgreen (11-3), Florala (9-2), Jacksonville Christian (9-3), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Whitesburg Christian (8-3).
AISA
1. Evangel Christian (13-1)
2. Autauga Academy (3-0)
3. Morgan Academy (8-2)
4. Southern Academy (6-1)
5. Glenwood (8-3)
6. Lee-Scott (8-3)
7. Chambers Academy (4-1)
8. Lakeside (7-3)
9. Hooper (11-4)
10. Bessemer Academy (3-1)
Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (4-3), Macon-East (7-6).