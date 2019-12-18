Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings:

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (11-1)

2. McGill-Toolen (13-1)

3. Spain Park (10-2)

4. Theodore (12-2)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (9-3)

6. Auburn (8-1)

7. Sparkman (10-6)

8. Foley (13-1)

9. Austin (10-3)

10. Vestavia Hills (10-3)

Others nominated: Davidson (8-6), Gadsden City (12-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (13-0)

2. Eufaula (13-1)

3. Athens (11-2)

4. Lee-Huntsville (12-3)

5. Carver-Birmingham (11-3)

6. Opelika (10-3)

7. Mae Jemison (9-3)

8. McAdory (10-3)

9. Carver-Montgomery (8-2)

10. Homewood (15-1)

Others nominated: Albertville (9-0), Chelsea (13-3), Clay-Chalkville (6-5), Dothan (6-3), Muscle Shoals (7-5), Park Crossing (10-1), Pelham (10-2).

CLASS 5A

1. Charles Henderson (12-0)

2. Ramsay (11-1)

3. Central-Tuscaloosa (10-3)

4. Madison Academy (11-2)

5. Pleasant Grove (5-2)

6. East Limestone (10-1)

7. Faith Academy (9-5)

8. LeFlore (11-3)

9. Shelby Co. (8-2)

10. West Point (12-4)

Others nominated: Brewer (9-6), Briarwood Christian (6-1), Carroll (9-4), Jackson (11-3), Mortimer Jordan (8-5), St. Paul’s (9-4).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (9-1)

2. Anniston (3-2)

3. Sipsey Valley (12-3)

4. Childersburg (11-1)

5. Greensboro (7-1)

6. Priceville (7-5)

7. Jacksonville (5-1)

8. Handley (6-3)

9. Deshler (6-2)

10. Hokes Bluff (7-4)

Others nominated: DAR (6-5), Fairview (8-4), Headland (7-2), Montgomery Catholic (7-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Pisgah (11-0)

2. Midfield (8-2)

3. T.R. Miller (7-0)

4. Susan Moore (10-1)

5. Montgomery Academy (8-1)

6. Glencoe (8-3)

7. Phil Campbell (4-3)

8. Prattville Christian (12-1)

9. Lauderdale Co. (7-2)

10. Pike Road (8-2)

Others nominated: St. James (7-3), Straughn (12-1).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (12-2)

2. Geneva Co. (10-4)

3. Collinsville (9-0)

4. Sacred Heart (9-4)

5. Central-Hayneville (10-1)

6. G.W. Long (11-3)

7. Ider (12-2)

8. Fyffe (8-2)

9. Sand Rock (6-3)

10. Cedar Bluff (5-4)

Others nominated: Addison (6-1), Hatton (10-1), Horseshoe Bend (8-4), Samson (9-4), Tanner (6-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (9-1)

2. Skyline (11-0)

3. St. Luke’s (9-2)

4. Mars Hill Bible (6-2)

5. Loachapoka (11-6)

6. Decatur Heritage (8-4)

7. Phillips (3-6)

8. Westminster-Oak Mountain 7-2)

9. Pleasant Home (6-3)

10. Belgreen (10-3)

Others nominated: Brantley (5-4), Coosa Christian (10-5), Covenant Christian (6-1), Elba (6-3), Falkville (7-5), Georgiana (5-3), Marion Co. (12-3), Notasulga (5-1), Vina (10-3).

AISA

1. Southern Academy (7-0)

2. Lee-Scott (10-1)

3. Glenwood (8-2)

4. Springwood (7-0)

5. Macon-East (NA)

6. Patrician Academy (3-0)

7. Clarke Prep (8-3)

8. Northside Methodist (10-4)

9. Fort Dale Academy (5-2)

10. Pickens Academy (4-2)

Others nominated: Pike Liberal Arts (7-7).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Mountain Brook (12-1)

2. Hoover (11-3)

3. Lee-Montgomery (10-0)

4. McGill-Toolen (9-4)

5. Fairhope (10-1)

6. Sparkman (8-6)

7. Huntsville (9-4)

8. Thompson (11-4)

9. Bob Jones (15-3)

10. Austin (9-5)

Others nominated: Florence (5-3), Spain Park (8-5), Vestavia Hills (8-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Jemison-Huntsville (12-0)

2. Buckhorn (10-3)

3. Huffman (11-2)

4. Hartselle (10-3)

5. Homewood (10-4)

6. Albertville (10-0)

7. Pinson Valley (8-3)

8. Oxford (7-2)

9. B.C. Rain (9-2)

10. Lee-Huntsville (7-2)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (9-3), Calera (8-4), Carver-Montgomery (7-6), Cullman (8-4), Gardendale (7-3), Muscle Shoals (7-2), Pelham (7-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Wenonah (9-4)

2. East Limestone (9-3)

3. Fairfield (10-2)

4. Parker (8-6)

5. Woodlawn (9-5)

6. Ramsay (8-5)

7. Briarwood (8-1)

8. Tallassee (10-2)

9. Greenville (7-3)

10. Lawrence Co. (9-2)

Others nominated: Carroll-Ozark (13-4), Guntersville (7-2), Satsuma (10-3), Scottsboro (9-4), Sylacauga (9-4).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (11-2)

2. Sumter Central (10-2)

3. Anniston (7-3)

4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-0)

5. BTW-Tuskegee (11-1)

6. Good Hope (11-0)

7. UMS-Wright (11-3)

8. Catholic-Montgomery (9-2)

9. Danville (8-3)

10. Talladega (7-1)

Others nominated: Brooks (8-2), Cherokee Co. (6-3), Childersburg (9-4), Deshler (5-4), Jacksonville (5-2), North Jackson (10-2), White Plains (6-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (8-2)

2. Piedmont (6-0)

3. Thomasville (5-0)

4. Lauderdale Co. (6-3)

5. Pike Road (8-2)

6. Dadeville (8-4)

7. Mobile Christian (9-5)

8. Slocomb (7-2)

9. Opp (2-1)

10. New Hope (6-3)

Others nominated: None.

CLASS 2A

1. LaFayette (7-0)

2. Vincent (10-1)

3. Fyffe (9-0)

4. Calhoun (7-4)

5. Chickasaw (7-5)

6. Tanner (4-2)

7. Sacred Heart (7-7)

8. Geneva Co. (11-2)

9. Westbrook Christian (6-3)

10. Sand Rock (7-2)

Others nominated: Asbury (11-1), J.U. Blacksher (11-1), Luverne (7-2), Red Bay (7-2), Section (7-5), Sheffield (10-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (6-2)

2. Georgiana (7-1)

3. Keith (8-1)

4. Lanett (1-2)

5. Skyline (12-0)

6. Spring Garden (5-0)

7. Cornerstone-Birmingham (8-5)

8. Covenant Christian (6-1)

9. Brantley (5-0)

10. Lindsay Lane (7-3)

Others nominated: Belgreen (11-3), Florala (9-2), Jacksonville Christian (9-3), Mars Hill Bible (5-2), Whitesburg Christian (8-3).

AISA

1. Evangel Christian (13-1)

2. Autauga Academy (3-0)

3. Morgan Academy (8-2)

4. Southern Academy (6-1)

5. Glenwood (8-3)

6. Lee-Scott (8-3)

7. Chambers Academy (4-1)

8. Lakeside (7-3)

9. Hooper (11-4)

10. Bessemer Academy (3-1)

Others nominated: Fort Dale Academy (4-3), Macon-East (7-6).

