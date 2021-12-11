Alabama-Mississippi All-Stars: Oxford's Mitchell has MVP performance

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Miguel Mitchell made his mark on the 35th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star football game Saturday.
The Oxford senior returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown and earned most-valuable-player recognition for Alabama as Alabama beat Mississippi 20-0.
Mitchell's return came 80 seconds after Alabama kicker Alex McPherson (Fort Payne) kicked a 31-yard field goal and gave Alabama a 10-0 lead.
Alabama added a 1-yard TD run by Theodore running back Kierstan Rogers with 3:32 left in the third quarter to make it 17-0, and McPherson closed out the scoring with 1:17 left with a 58-yard field goal.
Mitchell also had five tackles and forced a fumble.
Alabama leads the series 24-11.