AHSAA's Steve Savarese: 'I'm confident our coaches will comply with all guidelines' on possible return

The Alabama High School Athletic Association's committees for summer practice and fall sports and football will meet next week online, according to a news release.
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey has put forth a plan that would allow students to return to schools June 8 in groups of 10 or fewer. That plan has not been finalized.
“Currently, we are collaborating with the ALSDE (Alabama State Department of Education), AHSAA Medical Advisory Board and our coaches to develop best practices for when our schools are allowed to return,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese was quoted as saying in a news release. “The committees will discuss best practices as well as the latest information from medical professionals regarding COVID-19 issues. Those are not likely to be set until Gov. Kay Ivey’s current 'safer-at-home' order expires on May 15.”
AHSAA rules say summer workouts are not mandatory but are recommended.
In the release, Savarese added, “I’m confident our coaches will comply with all guidelines thus providing our students the safest environment based on current information.”