AHSAA shifts state prep Hall of Fame banquet to September

The Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame banquet has been postponed.
The Alabama High School Athletics Association announced the move today. The banquet to honor the 2020 class originally was set for March 16 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Spa Convention Center.
The induction was then switched to June 22 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but today, the AHSAA announced it has been moved to Sept. 21.
The class has 12 inductees, including former Spring Garden and Piedmont basketball coach Tommy Lewis, who is a graduate of Spring Garden and Jacksonville State. Lewis coached at Spring Garden from 1988-99 and went 226-106 and at Piedmont from 2006-18 and went 226-153. His overall basketball coaching record was 602-342.
“This date gives us plenty of time to get back to as normal as possible,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese was quoted as saying in a news release. “We annually have 500 to 800 attend each year. We appreciate the Renaissance’s cooperation in making the accommodation adjustments. We are humbled to have the opportunity to honor such outstanding inductees as the Class of 2020 and look forward to the banquet in September.”
In addition to Lewis, the class includes administrator Luke Hallmark; football coaches Carrol Cox, Steve Mask and Fred Yancey; basketball coach Yvonne Simmons; Track coaches Aaron Goode and Keith Wilemon; wrestling coach Joseph Dasaro; soccer coach Rick Grammer; wrestling official Toney Pugh, who was also an outstanding wrestling coach and football coach; and coach/administrator Samuel "Hamp" Lyon, who chosen in the old-timer category.