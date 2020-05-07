You are the owner of this article.
AHSAA releases spring sports alignments

David Holtsford

A spring-sports season without state championship events led to little in the way of competitive-balance classification changes, so alignments in baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor track, tennis and golf will largely mirror what was announced for basketball.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Thursday approved spring sports’ alignments for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 classification period.

There will be no change in the number of divisions for each spring sport. For baseball, softball and outdoor track, schools will remain divided into seven classifications. For soccer, tennis and girls golf, schools will be divided into 1A/3A, 4A/5A, 6A, 7A. In boys golf, the schools will compete in 1A/2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A.

“We thank the Central Board for its commitment to fair play, and we also thank the AHSAA executive staff for their many hours of hard work and research,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in a statement released by the AHSAA.

AHSAA school reclassification for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years was announced last November. Fall sports alignments were released at the conclusion of the fall sports’ season last December, and winter sports alignments were released last March, after the conclusion of the winter sports season.

Spring sports alignments involving coverage area teams are as follows:

BASEBALL, SOFTBALL

Class 6A, Area 13

Oxford

Pell City

Southside

Springville

Class 5A, Area 8

Clay Central

Shelby County

Sylacauga

Talladega

Class 5A, Area 11

Alexandria

Lincoln

Moody

St. Clair County

Class 4A, Area 7

Cleburne County

Handley

Munford

Class 4A, Area 9 (baseball)

Anniston

Cherokee County

Jacksonville

White Plains

Class 4A, Area 9 (softball)

Cherokee County

Jacksonville

White Plains

Class 3A, Area 9 (baseball)

Childersburg

Saks

Wellborn

Weaver

Class 3A, Area 9 (softball)

Childersburg

Saks

Wellborn

Class 3A, Area 11 (baseball)

Glencoe

Ohatchee

Piedmont

Pleasant Valley

Class 3A, Area 11 (softball)

Ohatchee

Piedmont

Pleasant Valley

Weaver

Class 2A, Area 7 (baseball)

Horseshoe Bend

Lafayette

Lanett

Ranburne

Randolph County

Class 2A, Area 8 (softball)

Horseshoe Bend

Lafayette

Ranburne

Randolph County

Class 2A, Area 12

Gaston

Sand Rock

Spring Garden

Westbrook Christian

Class 1A, Area 7 (baseball)

Talladega County Central

Wadley

Winterboro

Woodland

Class 1A, Area 8 (softball)

Talladega County Central

Wadley

Winterboro

Woodland

Class 1A, Area 9 (baseball)

Donoho

Faith Christian

Jacksonville Christian

Ragland

Victory Christian

Class 1A, Area 10 (softball)

Faith Christian

Jacksonville Christian

Ragland

TRACK AND FIELD

Class 6A, Section 2

Benjamin Russell, Briarwood Christian, Calera, Chelsea, Chilton County, Clay Chalkville, Huffman, Mortimer Jordan, Opelika, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley, Russell County, Shades Valley, Valley, Wetumpka

Class 5A, Section 2

Beauregard, Brewbaker Tech, Clay Central, Elmore County, Holtville, Marbury, Pike Road, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega, Tallassee.

Class 5A, Section 3

Carver-Birmingham, Center Point, Central-Tuscaloosa, Cordova, Corner, Fairfield, Hayden, John Carroll Catholic, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, Parker, Pleasant Grove, Ramsay, St. Clair County, Sipsey Valley, Wenonah.

Class 5A, Section 4

Alexandria, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Crossville, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison, Russellville, Sardis, West Point.

Class 4A, Section 2

Alabama Christian, Anniston, Bullock County, Cleburne County, Handley, Jacksonville, LAMP, Munford, St. James, Montgomery Academy, B.T. Washington-Magnet, B.T. Washington, White Plains.

Class 3A, Section 3

Asbury, Brindley Mountain, Collinsville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Holly Pond, Ohatchee, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Susan Moore, Sylvania, Weaver, Wellborn.

Class 2A, Section 3

Coosa-Central, B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Horseshoe Bend, Lafayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County, Vincent.

Class 1A, Section 1

Alabama School for the Deaf, Alabama School for the Blind, Brantley, Florala, Georgiana, Loachapoka, McKenzie, Notasulga, Pleasant Home, Red Level, Talladega County Central, Victory Christian, Wadley, Winterboro.

Class 1A, Section 4

Appalachian, Athens Bible, Coosa Christian, Cornerstone, Donoho, Lindsay Lane, Ragland, Skyline, Woodville.

TENNIS

Class 6A, Section 5

Briarwood, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Oxford, Pell City, Shades Valley.

4A-5A, Section 5

Jacksonville, Leeds, Moody, Oneonta, Sylacauga, Talladega.

1A-3A, Section 2

Dadeville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Holy Spirit Catholic, Montgomery Catholic, Prattville Christian, Victory Christian, Westminster-Oak Mountain.

1A-3A, Section 3

Decatur Heritage, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, St. Bernard, Sylvania, Westbrook Christian, Whitesburg Christian.

GOLF

Class 6A, Section 2

Benjamin Russell, Briarwood Christian, Calera, Chelsea, Chilton County, Helena, Opelika, Oxford, Pelham, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville, Stanhope Elmore, Valley, Wetumpka.

5A, Section 2 (boys)

Beauregard, Clay Central, Central-Tuscaloosa, Elmore County, Holtville, Jemison, John Carroll, Marbury, Parker, Ramsay, Shelby County, Sipsey Valley, Sylacauga, Tallassee.

5A, Section 4 (boys)

Alexandria, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Crossville, Douglas, East Limestone, Guntersville, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln, Mae Jemison, Sardis.

4A, Section 3 (boys)

Alexandria, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Crossville, Douglas, East Limestone, Guntersville, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln, Mae Jemison, Sardis.

4A-5A, Section 2 (girls)

American Christian, Anniston, Beauregard, Bibb County, Center Point, Central-Tuscaloosa, Elmore County, Holtville, Indian Springs, Jemison, John Carroll, Leeds, Lincoln, Marbury, Moody, Munford, Northside, Oak Grove, Ramsay, Shelby County, Sipsey Valley, Sylacauga, Tallassee, West Blocton.

4A-5A, Section 2 (girls)

Alexandria, Ashville, Boaz, Brewer, Cherokee County, Crossville, DAR, Douglas, Etowah, Fairview, Guntersville, Hanceville, Jacksonville, Lee-Huntsville, Madison County, Mae Jemison, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, Randolph, St. Clair County, Sardis, Westbrook Christian, White Plains.

Class 3A, Section 2 (boys)

Childersburg, Dadeville, Hale County, Montgomery Catholic, Ohatchee, Prattville Christian, Saks, Montgomery Academy, Trinity Presbyterian, Wellborn, Weaver.

Class 3A, Section 3 (boys)

Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Fyffe, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Sylvania, Westbrook Christian.

Class 1A-2A, Section 2 (boys)

Altamont, Cleveland, B.B. Comer, Donoho, Fayetteville, Isabella, Jacksonville Christian, Locust Fork, Maplesville, Sacred Heart, Southeastern, Thorsby, Vincent, West End, Westminster-Oak Mountain.

Class 1A-3A, Section 2 (girls)

Altamont, Childersburg, B.B. Comer, Dadeville, Donoho, Fayetteville, Hale County, Holy Spirit, Isabella, Jacksonville Christian, Maplesville, Ohatchee, Prattville Christian, Sacred Heart, Saks, Thorsby, Vincent, Wellborn, Weaver, Westminster-Oak Mountain.

SOCCER

Class 6A, Area 13

Oxford

Pell City

Southside-Gadsden

Springville

Class 4A-5A, Area 6

Indian Springs

Montevallo

Shelby County

Sylacauga

Talladega

Class 4A-5A, Area 10

Anniston

Jacksonville

Lincoln

Munford

White Plains

Class 1A-3A, Region 5

Donoho

Faith Christian

Sacred Heart

Saks

Weaver

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

