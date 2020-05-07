AHSAA releases spring sports alignments

A spring-sports season without state championship events led to little in the way of competitive-balance classification changes, so alignments in baseball, softball, soccer, outdoor track, tennis and golf will largely mirror what was announced for basketball.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board on Thursday approved spring sports’ alignments for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 classification period.
There will be no change in the number of divisions for each spring sport. For baseball, softball and outdoor track, schools will remain divided into seven classifications. For soccer, tennis and girls golf, schools will be divided into 1A/3A, 4A/5A, 6A, 7A. In boys golf, the schools will compete in 1A/2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A.
“We thank the Central Board for its commitment to fair play, and we also thank the AHSAA executive staff for their many hours of hard work and research,” AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese said in a statement released by the AHSAA.
AHSAA school reclassification for the upcoming 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years was announced last November. Fall sports alignments were released at the conclusion of the fall sports’ season last December, and winter sports alignments were released last March, after the conclusion of the winter sports season.
Spring sports alignments involving coverage area teams are as follows:
BASEBALL, SOFTBALL
Class 6A, Area 13
Oxford
Pell City
Southside
Springville
Class 5A, Area 8
Clay Central
Shelby County
Sylacauga
Talladega
Class 5A, Area 11
Alexandria
Lincoln
Moody
St. Clair County
Class 4A, Area 7
Cleburne County
Handley
Munford
Class 4A, Area 9 (baseball)
Anniston
Cherokee County
Jacksonville
White Plains
Class 4A, Area 9 (softball)
Cherokee County
Jacksonville
White Plains
Class 3A, Area 9 (baseball)
Childersburg
Saks
Wellborn
Weaver
Class 3A, Area 9 (softball)
Childersburg
Saks
Wellborn
Class 3A, Area 11 (baseball)
Glencoe
Ohatchee
Piedmont
Pleasant Valley
Class 3A, Area 11 (softball)
Ohatchee
Piedmont
Pleasant Valley
Weaver
Class 2A, Area 7 (baseball)
Horseshoe Bend
Lafayette
Lanett
Ranburne
Randolph County
Class 2A, Area 8 (softball)
Horseshoe Bend
Lafayette
Ranburne
Randolph County
Class 2A, Area 12
Gaston
Sand Rock
Spring Garden
Westbrook Christian
Class 1A, Area 7 (baseball)
Talladega County Central
Wadley
Winterboro
Woodland
Class 1A, Area 8 (softball)
Talladega County Central
Wadley
Winterboro
Woodland
Class 1A, Area 9 (baseball)
Donoho
Faith Christian
Jacksonville Christian
Ragland
Victory Christian
Class 1A, Area 10 (softball)
Faith Christian
Jacksonville Christian
Ragland
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 6A, Section 2
Benjamin Russell, Briarwood Christian, Calera, Chelsea, Chilton County, Clay Chalkville, Huffman, Mortimer Jordan, Opelika, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley, Russell County, Shades Valley, Valley, Wetumpka
Class 5A, Section 2
Beauregard, Brewbaker Tech, Clay Central, Elmore County, Holtville, Marbury, Pike Road, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega, Tallassee.
Class 5A, Section 3
Carver-Birmingham, Center Point, Central-Tuscaloosa, Cordova, Corner, Fairfield, Hayden, John Carroll Catholic, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, Parker, Pleasant Grove, Ramsay, St. Clair County, Sipsey Valley, Wenonah.
Class 5A, Section 4
Alexandria, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Crossville, Douglas, East Limestone, Fairview, Guntersville, Lawrence County, Lee-Huntsville, Mae Jemison, Russellville, Sardis, West Point.
Class 4A, Section 2
Alabama Christian, Anniston, Bullock County, Cleburne County, Handley, Jacksonville, LAMP, Munford, St. James, Montgomery Academy, B.T. Washington-Magnet, B.T. Washington, White Plains.
Class 3A, Section 3
Asbury, Brindley Mountain, Collinsville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Holly Pond, Ohatchee, J.B. Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, Saks, Susan Moore, Sylvania, Weaver, Wellborn.
Class 2A, Section 3
Coosa-Central, B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Horseshoe Bend, Lafayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County, Vincent.
Class 1A, Section 1
Alabama School for the Deaf, Alabama School for the Blind, Brantley, Florala, Georgiana, Loachapoka, McKenzie, Notasulga, Pleasant Home, Red Level, Talladega County Central, Victory Christian, Wadley, Winterboro.
Class 1A, Section 4
Appalachian, Athens Bible, Coosa Christian, Cornerstone, Donoho, Lindsay Lane, Ragland, Skyline, Woodville.
TENNIS
Class 6A, Section 5
Briarwood, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Oxford, Pell City, Shades Valley.
4A-5A, Section 5
Jacksonville, Leeds, Moody, Oneonta, Sylacauga, Talladega.
1A-3A, Section 2
Dadeville, Donoho, Faith Christian, Holy Spirit Catholic, Montgomery Catholic, Prattville Christian, Victory Christian, Westminster-Oak Mountain.
1A-3A, Section 3
Decatur Heritage, Plainview, Pleasant Valley, St. Bernard, Sylvania, Westbrook Christian, Whitesburg Christian.
GOLF
Class 6A, Section 2
Benjamin Russell, Briarwood Christian, Calera, Chelsea, Chilton County, Helena, Opelika, Oxford, Pelham, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville, Stanhope Elmore, Valley, Wetumpka.
5A, Section 2 (boys)
Beauregard, Clay Central, Central-Tuscaloosa, Elmore County, Holtville, Jemison, John Carroll, Marbury, Parker, Ramsay, Shelby County, Sipsey Valley, Sylacauga, Tallassee.
5A, Section 4 (boys)
Alexandria, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Crossville, Douglas, East Limestone, Guntersville, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln, Mae Jemison, Sardis.
4A, Section 3 (boys)
Alexandria, Ardmore, Boaz, Brewer, Crossville, Douglas, East Limestone, Guntersville, Lee-Huntsville, Lincoln, Mae Jemison, Sardis.
4A-5A, Section 2 (girls)
American Christian, Anniston, Beauregard, Bibb County, Center Point, Central-Tuscaloosa, Elmore County, Holtville, Indian Springs, Jemison, John Carroll, Leeds, Lincoln, Marbury, Moody, Munford, Northside, Oak Grove, Ramsay, Shelby County, Sipsey Valley, Sylacauga, Tallassee, West Blocton.
4A-5A, Section 2 (girls)
Alexandria, Ashville, Boaz, Brewer, Cherokee County, Crossville, DAR, Douglas, Etowah, Fairview, Guntersville, Hanceville, Jacksonville, Lee-Huntsville, Madison County, Mae Jemison, New Hope, North Jackson, Oneonta, Randolph, St. Clair County, Sardis, Westbrook Christian, White Plains.
Class 3A, Section 2 (boys)
Childersburg, Dadeville, Hale County, Montgomery Catholic, Ohatchee, Prattville Christian, Saks, Montgomery Academy, Trinity Presbyterian, Wellborn, Weaver.
Class 3A, Section 3 (boys)
Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, Fyffe, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Pennington, Piedmont, Plainview, Sylvania, Westbrook Christian.
Class 1A-2A, Section 2 (boys)
Altamont, Cleveland, B.B. Comer, Donoho, Fayetteville, Isabella, Jacksonville Christian, Locust Fork, Maplesville, Sacred Heart, Southeastern, Thorsby, Vincent, West End, Westminster-Oak Mountain.
Class 1A-3A, Section 2 (girls)
Altamont, Childersburg, B.B. Comer, Dadeville, Donoho, Fayetteville, Hale County, Holy Spirit, Isabella, Jacksonville Christian, Maplesville, Ohatchee, Prattville Christian, Sacred Heart, Saks, Thorsby, Vincent, Wellborn, Weaver, Westminster-Oak Mountain.
SOCCER
Class 6A, Area 13
Oxford
Pell City
Southside-Gadsden
Springville
Class 4A-5A, Area 6
Indian Springs
Montevallo
Shelby County
Sylacauga
Talladega
Class 4A-5A, Area 10
Anniston
Jacksonville
Lincoln
Munford
White Plains
Class 1A-3A, Region 5
Donoho
Faith Christian
Sacred Heart
Saks
Weaver