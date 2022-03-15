AHSAA realignment: Wrestling powers Weaver, Ohatchee now in same sectional

State champion Weaver and runner-up Ohatchee entered this year’s state wrestling championships as sectional champions. They’ll share a sectional for the next two seasons.
Otherwise, little changed for Star-area teams in winter sports alignments, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday.
The AHSAA announced alignments for basketball, bowling, indoor track and wrestling, following up on December’s announcement of reclassification plus alignments for fall sports.
New alignments will be effective for the next two school years.
In Class 1A-4A wrestling, Weaver and Ohatchee will compete in Section 2, along with Ashville, Cherokee County, Corner, Deshler, Dora, Fultondale, Madison Academy, Madison County, New Hope, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Randolph, Southeastern, St. John Paul II, Susan Moore, West End, Westminster Christian, White Plains and Wilson.
Weaver won the North Super Sectional in February, and Ohatchee won the South. Weaver prevailed at state, edging Ohatchee 82-81 in Huntsville.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance from sectional to state.
What follows are remaining area and sectional alignments for area teams for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years:
BASKETBALL
Class 6A, Area 13
Fort Payne
Gadsden City
Oxford
Class 5A, Area 8
Clay Central
Jemison
Shelby County
Sylacauga
Class 5A, Area 12
Alexandria
Lincoln
Southside
Class 4A, Area 8
Anniston
Handley
Munford
Talladega
Class 4A, Area 10
Cherokee County
Cleburne County
Jacksonville
White Plains
Class 3A, Area 8
Beulah
Dadeville
Randolph County
Class 3A, Area 11
Piedmont
Saks
Weaver
Wellborn
Class 3A, Area 12
Glencoe
Hokes Bluff
Ohatchee
Westbrook Christian
Class 2A, Area 9
Pleasant Valley
Ranburne
Woodland
Class 1A, Area 8
Alabama School For the Deaf
Donoho
Faith Christian
Wadley
Winterboro
Class 1A, Area 12
Cedar Bluff
Coosa Christian
Gaylesville
Jacksonville Christian
Spring Garden
WRESTLING
Class 6A, Section 2
Athens, Buckhorn, Center Point, Clay-Chalkville, Columbia, Fort Payne, Decatur, Gadsden City, Gardendale, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Huffman, Lee, Mae Jemison, Mortimer Jordan, Muscle Shoals, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley, Shades Valley.
Class 5A, Section 2
Alexandria, Arab, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone, Hayden, Jasper, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County, Scottsboro, Southside, Springville.