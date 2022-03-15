 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

AHSAA realignment: Wrestling powers Weaver, Ohatchee now in same sectional

AHSAA LOGO teaser
David Holtsford

State champion Weaver and runner-up Ohatchee entered this year’s state wrestling championships as sectional champions. They’ll share a sectional for the next two seasons.

Otherwise, little changed for Star-area teams in winter sports alignments, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

The AHSAA announced alignments for basketball, bowling, indoor track and wrestling, following up on December’s announcement of reclassification plus alignments for fall sports.

New alignments will be effective for the next two school years.

In Class 1A-4A wrestling, Weaver and Ohatchee will compete in Section 2, along with Ashville, Cherokee County, Corner, Deshler, Dora, Fultondale, Madison Academy, Madison County, New Hope, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Randolph, Southeastern, St. John Paul II, Susan Moore, West End, Westminster Christian, White Plains and Wilson.

Weaver won the North Super Sectional in February, and Ohatchee won the South. Weaver prevailed at state, edging Ohatchee 82-81 in Huntsville.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance from sectional to state.

What follows are remaining area and sectional alignments for area teams for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years:

BASKETBALL

Class 6A, Area 13

Fort Payne

Gadsden City

Oxford

Class 5A, Area 8

Clay Central

Jemison

Shelby County

Sylacauga

Class 5A, Area 12

Alexandria

Lincoln

Southside

Class 4A, Area 8

Anniston

Handley

Munford

Talladega

Class 4A, Area 10

Cherokee County

Cleburne County

Jacksonville

White Plains

Class 3A, Area 8

Beulah

Dadeville

Randolph County

Class 3A, Area 11

Piedmont

Saks

Weaver

Wellborn

Class 3A, Area 12

Glencoe

Hokes Bluff

Ohatchee

Westbrook Christian

Class 2A, Area 9

Pleasant Valley

Ranburne

Woodland

Class 1A, Area 8

Alabama School For the Deaf

Donoho

Faith Christian

Wadley

Winterboro 

Class 1A, Area 12

Cedar Bluff

Coosa Christian

Gaylesville

Jacksonville Christian

Spring Garden

WRESTLING

Class 6A, Section 2

Athens, Buckhorn, Center Point, Clay-Chalkville, Columbia, Fort Payne, Decatur, Gadsden City, Gardendale, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Huffman, Lee, Mae Jemison, Mortimer Jordan, Muscle Shoals, Oxford, Pell City, Pinson Valley, Shades Valley.

Class 5A, Section 2

Alexandria, Arab, Brewer, Douglas, East Limestone, Hayden, Jasper, Leeds, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair County, Scottsboro, Southside, Springville. 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags