AHSAA realignment: Sacred Heart stays 2A in hoops; county 3As split into two areas

021820_Sacred Heart_LaFayette bbkb_018 tp.jpg

Sacred Heart's Taishun Hall shoots over LaFayette's Jordan Walker. Sacred Heart played LaFayette in the boy's 2A regional final game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Tuesday night at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

 Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

As expected, Sacred Heart will remain in Class 2A in basketball, and a glut of 3A teams will force a split of the current five-team area for the 2020-22 Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification cycle.

The AHSAA announced alignments for basketball, wrestling, indoor track and bowling Tuesday, as well as competitive-balance numbers for private schools in those sports.

The AHSAA scores basketball as a coed sport, and a private school that achieves a combined seven points in boys and girls play in a two-year cycle must move up in classification. Sacred Heart achieved six points in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

That includes four points for the boys team’s state-final appearance in 2019, one for the boys Northeast Regional final appearance this season and two half-points for the girls regional-semifinal appearances both years.

The girls team lost in overtime both years. Had they won those games, they would’ve achieved a full point for each, bumping Sacred Heart’s total to seven.

Also, 3A will have a different look in basketball next season, with Saks and Wellborn sharing a three-team area with Childersburg and a four-team area featuring Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley and Weaver.

Ohatchee will move back up from 2A to 3A in this reclassification cycle, giving Calhoun County six 3A schools. Basketball ranges between three-team and five-team areas.

In other news of note, the AHSAA changed wrestling classification breakdowns for championships, going 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A. That changes from 1A-5A, 6A and 7A.

Ranburne, a 2A school, finished third at this season’s state tournament. The two schools ahead of them, Arab and Jasper, are due to move up from 5A to 6A in the next cycle.

On the other end of that, 5A Alexandria must now compete against 6A competition, including Calhoun County rival Oxford.

Here are alignments for basketball, wrestling and indoor track affecting coverage-area teams:

BASKETBALL

Class 1A

Area 8

Alabama School for the Deaf

Talladega County Central

Wadley

Winterboro

Woodland

Area 10

Coosa Christian

Donoho

Faith Christian

Jacksonville Christian

Ragland

Class 2A

Area 7

Horseshoe Bend

LaFayette

Lanett

Ranburne

Randolph County

Area 12

Gaston

Sacred Heart

Sand Rock

Spring Garden

Westbrook Christian

Class 3A

Area 9

Childersburg

Saks

Wellborn

Area 11

Ohatchee

Piedmont

Pleasant Valley

Weaver

Class 4A

Area 9

Anniston

Cleburne County

Handley

Munford

White Plains

Area 10

Ashville

Cherokee County

Etowah

Jacksonville

Class 5A

Area 8

Clay Central

Shelby County

Sylacauga

Talladega

Area 11

Alexandria

Lincoln

Moody

St. Clair County

Class 6A

Area 13

Oxford

Pell City

Southside

Springville

WRESTLING

1A-4A

Section 1

Includes Cleburne County, Ranburne, Saks, Weaver, Wellborn and White Plains

Section 2

Includes Ohatchee, Piedmont and Pleasant Valley

5A-6A

Section 2

Includes Alexandria, Lincoln and Oxford

INDOOR TRACK

1A-3A

Section 1

Includes Ohatchee, Piedmont and Pleasant Valley

4A-5A

Section 1

Includes Alexandria

6A

Section 1

Includes Oxford

BOWLING

1A-5A

Region 3, boys

Includes Lincoln

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

