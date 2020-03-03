AHSAA realignment: Sacred Heart stays 2A in hoops; county 3As split into two areas

As expected, Sacred Heart will remain in Class 2A in basketball, and a glut of 3A teams will force a split of the current five-team area for the 2020-22 Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification cycle.
The AHSAA announced alignments for basketball, wrestling, indoor track and bowling Tuesday, as well as competitive-balance numbers for private schools in those sports.
The AHSAA scores basketball as a coed sport, and a private school that achieves a combined seven points in boys and girls play in a two-year cycle must move up in classification. Sacred Heart achieved six points in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
That includes four points for the boys team’s state-final appearance in 2019, one for the boys Northeast Regional final appearance this season and two half-points for the girls regional-semifinal appearances both years.
The girls team lost in overtime both years. Had they won those games, they would’ve achieved a full point for each, bumping Sacred Heart’s total to seven.
Also, 3A will have a different look in basketball next season, with Saks and Wellborn sharing a three-team area with Childersburg and a four-team area featuring Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley and Weaver.
Ohatchee will move back up from 2A to 3A in this reclassification cycle, giving Calhoun County six 3A schools. Basketball ranges between three-team and five-team areas.
In other news of note, the AHSAA changed wrestling classification breakdowns for championships, going 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A. That changes from 1A-5A, 6A and 7A.
Ranburne, a 2A school, finished third at this season’s state tournament. The two schools ahead of them, Arab and Jasper, are due to move up from 5A to 6A in the next cycle.
On the other end of that, 5A Alexandria must now compete against 6A competition, including Calhoun County rival Oxford.
Here are alignments for basketball, wrestling and indoor track affecting coverage-area teams:
BASKETBALL
Class 1A
Area 8
Alabama School for the Deaf
Talladega County Central
Wadley
Winterboro
Woodland
Area 10
Coosa Christian
Donoho
Faith Christian
Jacksonville Christian
Ragland
Class 2A
Area 7
Horseshoe Bend
LaFayette
Lanett
Ranburne
Randolph County
Area 12
Gaston
Sacred Heart
Sand Rock
Spring Garden
Westbrook Christian
Class 3A
Area 9
Childersburg
Saks
Wellborn
Area 11
Ohatchee
Piedmont
Pleasant Valley
Weaver
Class 4A
Area 9
Anniston
Cleburne County
Handley
Munford
White Plains
Area 10
Ashville
Cherokee County
Etowah
Jacksonville
Class 5A
Area 8
Clay Central
Shelby County
Sylacauga
Talladega
Area 11
Alexandria
Lincoln
Moody
St. Clair County
Class 6A
Area 13
Oxford
Pell City
Southside
Springville
WRESTLING
1A-4A
Section 1
Includes Cleburne County, Ranburne, Saks, Weaver, Wellborn and White Plains
Section 2
Includes Ohatchee, Piedmont and Pleasant Valley
5A-6A
Section 2
Includes Alexandria, Lincoln and Oxford
INDOOR TRACK
1A-3A
Section 1
Includes Ohatchee, Piedmont and Pleasant Valley
4A-5A
Section 1
Includes Alexandria
6A
Section 1
Includes Oxford
BOWLING
1A-5A
Region 3, boys
Includes Lincoln