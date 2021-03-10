AHSAA puts 2021 state softball tournament at Oxford's Choccolocco Park

The state softball tournament is coming to Oxford's Choccolocco Park a year earlier than expected.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association's Central Board of Control today approved moving the 2021 softball championships to Choccolocco Park. It is scheduled for May 18-22. The 2022 state tournament already was set for Choccolocco Park.
Montgomery's Lagoon Park originally was supposed to host the 2021 state tournament.
Oxford originally was supposed to host the East Central Regional, which qualifies teams for the state tournament. Now, Lagoon Park will host the East Central Regional on May 12-15.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play our state softball championships at a complex that is designed solely for fast-pitch softball, has experience hosting state and national events and has a signature field and stadium just for championship games,” Kim Vickers, AHSAA Assistant Director in charge of softball, said in a news release. “We are also extremely grateful to the City of Montgomery and its Parks and Recreation Department for its partnership with the AHSAA. Lagoon Park has been an excellent host since 1986. The regional softball tournament at Lagoon will provide a more centralized location for the teams in that compete in that regional.”