AHSAA basketball area-tournament schedules

AHSAA basketball area-tournament schedules for areas involving Star coverage-area teams:

Class 6A, Area 13 boys

At Springville

Feb. 8

Springville vs. Southside, 6 p.m.

Oxford vs. Pell City, 7:30 pm.

Feb. 11

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 6A, Area 13 girls

At Oxford

Feb. 7

Pell City vs. Springville, 5 p.m.

Oxford vs. Southside, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 8 boys

At Sylacauga

Feb. 8

Talladega vs. Clay Central, 6 p.m.

Sylacauga vs. Shelby County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 8 girls

At Talladega

Feb. 7

Talladega vs. Shelby County, 5 p.m.

Clay Central vs. Sylacauga, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 11 boys

At Alexandria

Feb. 8

Alexandria vs. St. Clair County, 4:30 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Moody, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 5A, Area 11 girls

At Alexandria

Feb. 8

Alexandria vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.

Moody vs. St. Clair County, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 5 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 9 boys

At Handley

Feb. 7

Munford vs. Cleburne County, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9

Handley vs. Munford/Cleburne County, 4:30 p.m.

Anniston vs. White Plains, 3 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 9 girls

At Handley

Feb. 7

White Plains vs. Munford, 6 p.m.

Feb. 9

Handley vs. White Plains/Munford, 6 p.m.

Cleburne County vs. Anniston, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 10 boys

At Jacksonville

Feb. 10

Etowah vs. Cherokee County, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Asheville, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12

Championship, 1 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 10 girls

At Cherokee County

Feb. 8

Etowah vs. Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Cherokee County vs. Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 11 girls

At Ohatchee

Feb. 8

Ohatchee vs. Weaver, 5:30 p.m.

Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 11 boys

At Piedmont

Feb. 9

Piedmont vs. Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.

Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 9 boys

At Childersburg

Feb. 8

Saks vs. Wellborn, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10

Childersburg vs. Saks/Wellborn, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 9 girls

At Childersburg

Feb. 8

Saks vs. Wellborn, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Childersburg vs. Saks/Wellborn, 6 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 7 boys

At Lanett

Feb. 8

Randolph County vs. Ranburne, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9

Lanett vs. Randolph County/Ranburne, 7:30 p.m.

Lafayette vs. Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 7 girls

At Lanett

Feb. 7

Horseshoe Bend vs. Randolph County, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9

Ranburne vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Lanett vs. Horseshoe Bend/Randolph County, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 4 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 12 boys

At Spring Garden

Feb 7

Spring Garden vs. Gaston, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 8

Sand Rock vs. Westbrook Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 12 girls

At Spring Garden

Feb. 7

Spring Garden vs. Gaston, 5 p.m.

Feb. 8

Sand Rock vs. Westbrook Christian, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 8 boys

At Winterboro

Feb. 7

Woodland vs. Ala. School for Deaf, 5 p.m.

Feb. 8

Wadley vs. Talladega County Central, 5 p.m.

Winterboro vs. Woodland/ASD, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 10

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 8 girls

At Talladega County Central

Feb. 7

Winterboro vs. Ala. School for Deaf, 5 p.m.

Feb. 9

Woodland vs. Wadley, 6:30 p.m.

Talladega County Central vs. Winterboro/ASD, 5 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 10 boys

At Faith Christian

Feb. 7

Donoho vs. Coosa Christian, 6 p.m.

Feb. 10

Faith Christian vs. Donoho/Coosa Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Ragland vs. Jacksonville Christian, 5 p.m.

Feb. 12

Championship, 6 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 10 girls

At Ragland

Feb. 5

Coosa Christian vs. Donoho, 5 p.m.

Feb. 8

Faith Christian vs. Jacksonville Christian, 5 p.m.

Ragland vs. Coosa Christian/Donoho, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Championship, 6 p.m.

