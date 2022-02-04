AHSAA basketball area-tournament schedules for areas involving Star coverage-area teams:
Class 6A, Area 13 boys
At Springville
Feb. 8
Springville vs. Southside, 6 p.m.
Oxford vs. Pell City, 7:30 pm.
Feb. 11
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 13 girls
At Oxford
Feb. 7
Pell City vs. Springville, 5 p.m.
Oxford vs. Southside, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 8 boys
At Sylacauga
Feb. 8
Talladega vs. Clay Central, 6 p.m.
Sylacauga vs. Shelby County, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 8 girls
At Talladega
Feb. 7
Talladega vs. Shelby County, 5 p.m.
Clay Central vs. Sylacauga, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 11 boys
At Alexandria
Feb. 8
Alexandria vs. St. Clair County, 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Moody, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 11 girls
At Alexandria
Feb. 8
Alexandria vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
Moody vs. St. Clair County, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 9 boys
At Handley
Feb. 7
Munford vs. Cleburne County, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 9
Handley vs. Munford/Cleburne County, 4:30 p.m.
Anniston vs. White Plains, 3 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 9 girls
At Handley
Feb. 7
White Plains vs. Munford, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9
Handley vs. White Plains/Munford, 6 p.m.
Cleburne County vs. Anniston, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 10 boys
At Jacksonville
Feb. 10
Etowah vs. Cherokee County, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Asheville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12
Championship, 1 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 10 girls
At Cherokee County
Feb. 8
Etowah vs. Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Cherokee County vs. Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 11 girls
At Ohatchee
Feb. 8
Ohatchee vs. Weaver, 5:30 p.m.
Piedmont vs. Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 11 boys
At Piedmont
Feb. 9
Piedmont vs. Ohatchee, 5:30 p.m.
Weaver vs. Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 9 boys
At Childersburg
Feb. 8
Saks vs. Wellborn, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10
Childersburg vs. Saks/Wellborn, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 9 girls
At Childersburg
Feb. 8
Saks vs. Wellborn, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Childersburg vs. Saks/Wellborn, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7 boys
At Lanett
Feb. 8
Randolph County vs. Ranburne, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9
Lanett vs. Randolph County/Ranburne, 7:30 p.m.
Lafayette vs. Horseshoe Bend, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 7 girls
At Lanett
Feb. 7
Horseshoe Bend vs. Randolph County, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9
Ranburne vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Lanett vs. Horseshoe Bend/Randolph County, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 4 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 12 boys
At Spring Garden
Feb 7
Spring Garden vs. Gaston, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 8
Sand Rock vs. Westbrook Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 12 girls
At Spring Garden
Feb. 7
Spring Garden vs. Gaston, 5 p.m.
Feb. 8
Sand Rock vs. Westbrook Christian, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 8 boys
At Winterboro
Feb. 7
Woodland vs. Ala. School for Deaf, 5 p.m.
Feb. 8
Wadley vs. Talladega County Central, 5 p.m.
Winterboro vs. Woodland/ASD, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 8 girls
At Talladega County Central
Feb. 7
Winterboro vs. Ala. School for Deaf, 5 p.m.
Feb. 9
Woodland vs. Wadley, 6:30 p.m.
Talladega County Central vs. Winterboro/ASD, 5 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 10 boys
At Faith Christian
Feb. 7
Donoho vs. Coosa Christian, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10
Faith Christian vs. Donoho/Coosa Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Ragland vs. Jacksonville Christian, 5 p.m.
Feb. 12
Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 10 girls
At Ragland
Feb. 5
Coosa Christian vs. Donoho, 5 p.m.
Feb. 8
Faith Christian vs. Jacksonville Christian, 5 p.m.
Ragland vs. Coosa Christian/Donoho, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
Championship, 6 p.m.