 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AHSAA agrees to keep baseball, softball championships locally for next five years

Choccolocco Park teaser

The entrance to Oxford's Choccolocco Park. 

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has agreed to keep the state baseball and softball championships in Calhoun County for the next five years.

The AHSAA announced in a news release that an agreement has been reached between the city of Oxford and Jacksonville State University to host the annual championships. Oxford's Choccolocco Park will host softball, while JSU's Jim Case Stadium and Choccolocco Park will host baseball through 2027.