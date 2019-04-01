Michael Shortt had a nice Monday planned, but the now-former Cleburne County football coach had phone calls and texts to answer before he could get to biscuits with gravy and apple butter and fishing with his son.
He coached and taught so many people in more than 20 years, most of them at Cleburne County. They all wanted to thank him and congratulate him on his retirement and the chance to focus on his health.
“I’ve been debating it and debating it and back and forth, praying about it,” he said. “I knew deep down inside that I wasn’t going to get better if I didn’t stop. I don’t know how to stop. I can’t just do it halfway.”
Shortt underwent four major surgeries in the past 15 months related to intestinal issues, the latest in a series of health scares. His health battles were chronicled in The Anniston Star on Sept. 4.
As a result of his health battles, he coached one game for the Tigers last season.
For months, Shortt has said privately that he was pondering his future. He acknowledged it publicly a week ago, during emotional remarks after receiving the FNN Network’s lifetime-achievement award at the network’s banquet.
He said the award became a tipping point.
“You get to a point in your career where, sometimes — and I try to tell my coaches don’t be this way — but you begin to think of the negative more than the positive, because people tend to throw the negative at you,” he said. “When I got that award, I said to myself, maybe I have done something right. Maybe I have affected more people than I thought I had.”
He informed his team Wednesday.
The Cleburne County graduate is 144-95 in 21 years as the Tigers’ head coach, with seven regional titles and one state-runner-up finish (2001). He went 95-42 in region play and led 14 Tiger teams to the playoffs.
Cleburne County went unbeaten during the 2000 and 2003 regular seasons. The Tigers were 37-4 from 2000-02.
Shortt was also instrumental in getting the Tigers’ plush new weight room completed before the start of last season.
“The doctors talked to me last year, before I even started this season, but I wanted to get that weight room done and do it the way I want to do it,” he said. “I’ve been working on it a long time. I did it and paid the price for it.
“It’s time for me to step back and take care of myself. I’ve been taken care of everybody else for a long time, so I need to take care of myself and my family.”
Shortt didn’t rule out coaching again in some form but said doctors have encouraged him to sit out at least one season.
“Emotionally, it’s kind of just mixed,” he said. “I’m kind of sad that it’s come to an end” at his alma mater.
Shortt’s former players include former Alabama standouts Tyrone Prothro and Todd Bates. Bates formerly coached at Oxford High School and has climbed the collegiate ranks, now serving as Clemson’s defensive line coach. Prothro joined Jasper High School’s coaching staff as wide receivers coach last June.
Shortt has several former players coaching, including new Weaver head coach Justin Taylor, Saks offensive coordinator Michael Easley, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Jamison Edwards and Thompson wide receivers coach Brad Easley.
Several of Shortt’s current assistants at Cleburne County played for him, including defensive coordinator Ron Ervin.
Shortt also has ties to three current coaches in Georgia, including Albany High School head coach Felton Williams. Shortt coached him at Albany.
“The 21 years I’ve been a head coach, I’ve met some unbelievable people,” Shortt said. “The coaches that I know that I’ve met over the years, they’re friends for life, especially them old-school guys.
“Just having those coaches and their relationships have been special to me, and they’ll always be there. It’s not like I’m leaving.”