After signing to play football at Alabama, Kite gets back to business on basketball court

The future was on his mind during the day Wednesday. Anniston senior Antonio Kite confirmed his earlier commitment to play football at the University of Alabama by signing the paperwork necessary to accept Alabama coach Nick Saban’s offer of a scholarship. Kite announced during the summer he had chosen Alabama and seemingly never wavered. He made it official at a signing ceremony at Anniston High School during the day.
Wednesday night, Kite was back in the present. That present involves Anniston’s boys basketball team and its quest for a second straight Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship.
He didn’t set the world of high school basketball aflame — at least not as a scorer — as the Bulldogs easily defeated Class 4A, Area 9 foe Cleburne County 83-28 in the Bulldogs’ gym. Kite scored four points on two first-quarter field goals for the game. The Bulldogs were, however, noticeably more cohesive as a team against Cleburne County than they were in a 63-61 overtime loss to Area 9 opponent Handley on Friday while Kite was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend making his official recruiting visit to Alabama.
Wednesday night, Kite rebounded, defended and passed his team to victory. At one point in the first half, as the Bulldogs (7-3) were building a 51-8 halftime lead, 6-foot-6 teammate Talib Christian and Kite were out on the wing together with the ball in Christian’s hands. Kite called for it and Christian obliged.
When Christian’s defender moved toward Kite and the ball, a clear pathway to the basket opened for Christian. Kite gave Christian a knowing look then his pass found Christian for an easy basket. Christian finished with a team-high 17 points for the Bulldogs.
Nobody has to convince Anniston coach Torry Brown of the multiple ways Kite is valuable to the Bulldogs.
“He made, I don’t know, maybe seven or eight passes where I just looked at the coaches and said, ‘That’s a great pass.’ He just does so much,” Brown said after the game. “He can see a lot of things that sometimes even I don’t see. He’s Antonio Kite. It’s like nothing surprises you anymore. After four years, he’s learned how to pick his spots, when he wants to go and when he wants to get his teammates involved. Again, he’s so athletic. He has a second gear. Not everyone has that.”
All 12 Bulldogs in uniform played extensively and 11 of the 12 scored. Martez Reed had 16 points including three 3-point baskets in the second quarter and four treys for the game. Javen Croft scored 14 points, seven in the first quarter and seven more in the third. Kam Sandlin tallied six points in the first quarter and eight for the night. Jamarius Billingsley and C.J. Munford each netted six points with one 3-point basket apiece.
“It’s good when they score. It’s good when everybody plays because, like anything else, guys want to play. They want to win but they also want to play,” Brown said, noting that he likes to get players on the court for four-minute stretches so they can get into the flow of the game.
With so many who can play, making sure everyone gets court time can be a coaching challenge.
“That’s a really good problem to have. It really is,” Brown said. “I think that going forward, if we can continue to get a little better defensively in the half court, rebound the basketball and get out and run and play to our strength, I like our chances.”
Anniston’s next game will be Saturday at Talladega.