After season-long tribute to late friend, Alexandria’s Beason joins Johnson in signing with Snead

Jordan Beason worried through a stressful senior volleyball season at Alexandria.
COVID-19 lurked, threatening to stop the reigning Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year’s pursuit of a championship and a scholarship.
But like her late good friend Kam Crumley, Beason chose to make a positive out of a negative. She changed her jersey number to 11 in tribute.
“I hope I made him proud,” she said.
Somewhere in the afterlife, Crumley no doubt flashed his toothy grin as he watched Beason and teammate Anna Johnson celebrate their signing with Snead State Community College.
Coming off her run as the 2019 county player of the year, Beason helped Alexandria reach the 5A semifinals. The 5-foot-6 outside hitter finished with 470 kills and 315 digs.
Johnson, a returning all-county setter for the Valley Cubs, finished with 1,187 assists and 307 digs.
Beason, Johnson and their teammates reluctantly switched to a virtual-school option after teammates Lexi Weber and Crossley Sparks quarantined individually. The Valley Cubs averted the full-team quarantines that befell five other teams under the Calhoun County Board of Education umbrella.
Beason also wanted to keep her tribute to Crumley going.
Crumley, who played basketball, died of complications from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, which occurred Dec. 12, 2019. Beason and several other athletes attended Crumley’s memorial service on New Year’s Eve.
Beason said she considered him one of her best friends.
“He was one of the funniest people,” she said. “He could always make something good out of a bad situation.”
Beason accomplished the same with her jersey change. She also won herself a chance to play for Snead.
“I went to their camp and really liked it,” she said. “It felt like home.”