After persevering through winless season, Weaver's Arnett gets his reward: chance to play collegiately

There came a point midway through Weaver’s winless football fall where Dalton Arnett, Isaiah Woods and Devontae Hilliard had a talk.
The roster had dwindled to 27 players as first-year coach Justin Taylor went for culture change. Lopsided losses piled up. No one was enjoying this, least of all the few remaining veteran players from playoff teams.
Arnett, Woods and Hilliard had to persevere.
“We told ourselves, we need to do what we need to do, because we have futures ahead of us,” Arnett said. “We had to keep playing and keep giving it our all.”
Thanks to the good news Arnett can finally share with a virus-stricken world, the picture of their payoff comes fully into focus.
Arnett joined Woods and Hilliard as a college signee. It’s unclear when Arnett can have a celebration like Woods and Hilliard had on National Signing Day in February, but the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman has been accepted to play at NCAA Division III Birmingham Southern.
Woods signed with Tennessee Tech and Hilliard with Thomas Moore University, an NAIA school based in Crestview Hills, Ky.
Arnett hoped to join Woods and Hilliard on signing day but had not taken his visit to BSC, which has official visits later in the year. Once he made his campus visit, he signed his paperwork and planned to have a celebration April 2.
“I planned on having a party-type thing at my church, where I’d sign my physical papers, my medical things for the college deal,” he said.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended sports-related activities in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama State Department of Education superintendent Eric Mackey announced the end of in-school instruction for the 2019-20 school year March 26.
So much for Arnett’s big day, for a while, at least.
“I was really mad,” he said. “It took a lot of stuff away from me. I wasn’t able to go to prom or graduation, and something I was really looking forward to was signing day.
“Devontae and Isaiah had a huge signing-day thing at the school, and I wasn’t able to do that. I planned on having a little thing up in the library with my teammates and everything, and I was really looking forward to that.”
Arnett hopes to have his party at church over the summer. For now, he works out and stays in touch with BSC personnel through Zoom meetings.
“We have rookie camp, and I’m supposed to be on campus for the next four weeks,” he said. “I don’t know how that (will be). They don’t know if we’re going to be playing ball in the fall.”
It would be one more test of perseverance for Arnett.
He played all five offensive line positions for Weaver in 2019, playing with a high-ankle sprain from the Cherokee County game on. Taylor took Arnett off defense after the injury and moved him from tackle to guard, to cut down on how much Arnett had to push off his bad wheel.
The injury occurred two plays before Woods sustained a fractured fibula, a season-ending injury.
It was that kind of year for Weaver, but Arnett went on to make The Star’s Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team and the all-3A, Region 6 team. In Taylor’s P.R.I.D.E. program, Arnett won season awards for two letters … P (positive energy) and I (intentional decision).
Coaches and players vote on the awards.
“He showed a lot of toughness and heart,” Taylor said. “In the middle of a year that wasn’t going that well, he could’ve just gave it up and said, ‘I’m hurt.’
“He didn’t. He kept fighting for his teammates and the love of the game and love of the community. It was a pleasure coaching him. I wish I had more Dalton Arnetts on our team.”
Taylor called Birmingham Southern a fitting reward for Arnett, who hopes to become a physical therapist.
“He’s been wanting to go to Birmingham Southern the whole time, so that’s kind of like a dream for him,” Taylor said. “That’s kind of like the girl that he’s wanted the whole time.”