After breaking through to state softball tournament, Woodland earns right to stay another day

OXFORD — Woodland’s softball team had a state-championship-style celebration at the state tournament Friday.
The Bobcats hope to celebrate for real on Saturday.
Woodland survived the first day in the 1A bracket at Choccolocco Park in style, avenging an East Regional loss to Cedar Bluff 10-8 to go 2-1 on the day.
The Bobcats (23-15-2) will get a chance to avenge another recent loss in Saturday’s 10 a.m. game. Skyline sent them to the elimination-bracket 4-3 earlier Friday, before Woodland regained footing with an 11-5 victory over Maplesville.
Woodland came to the state tournament as East Regional qualifier 2 in 1A because of a 9-1 loss to Cedar Bluff in the winners’ bracket final last week in Albertville.
That played a role in the huddles, hugs and pictures that took place after the Bobcats came from an 8-6 deficit to avenge that loss Friday. It’s bigger than revenge, however.
“This is the first time in this environment with our team,” third-year Woodland coach Kayla Shelton said. “We’re blessed to be here.”
Woodland is making its first state-tournament appearance in the fast-pitch era. It comes six months after the Bobcats made the final four in volleyball.
Woodland became known for girls’ sports when the basketball team became a regional regular then made three state-final appearances in four years, winning titles in 2013 and 2014.
Surviving the first day at state became a very happy next step for the softball team.
“It just feels great, honestly,” outfielder Jaeden Herring said. “It’s my second time competing at state (the other in volleyball), but I know these other girls are just happy.”
Herring came through like a player that had played in a championship environment Friday, delivering the see-saw game’s final game-tying hit. She hit a two-run single with one out in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-8.
“I just kind of told myself to take my time and do it for my team, really,” Herring said. “She was pitching low, and then she pitched me high. I knew she was going to pitch me a low ball, so I just took my hands to it and hit it.”
Those were the first two runs of Woodland’s four-run sixth inning. The go-ahead runs came on Jordyn Walker’s wild pitch plus an errant throw from Cedar Bluff catcher Harlie Nelson, who retrieved the wild pitch and threw back to the plate and into the infield.
Woodland allowed Walker’s two-out single in the top of the seventh before pitcher McKenzie McCormick struck out Reece Patterson to end the game.
That touched off the emotional celebration, with parents in orange shirts lining the area between first base and Woodland’s dugout to watch and take pictures.
“I can’t even describe it,” Shelton said.