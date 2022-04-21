Action! Latest act for Donoho's Haney includes signing, one last run with Falcons

Slade Haney’s high school baseball coach calls the young man’s bass/baritone singing voice “amazing and angelic.”
Acting? Haney does that, too.
Academics? Check.
“Those are all great things, ‘Joe,’” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said to a room full of Haney’s family and friends at Thursday’s celebration ceremony in the school’s library, “but you’re a fantastic baseball player.”
Mississippi College will get a lot for Haney’s academic scholarship, which will cover tuition, room and board, he said.
Haney learned of the scholarship offer when an MC rep visited Donoho in early March. As a surprise, MC baseball coach Jeremy Haworth called during the rep’s visit, offering a spot on the team.
Add that Haney will attend college near sister Savannah, the pitcher/outfielder who started on Donoho’s record-setting quarterfinal team of 2019 and state-finalist team of 2021 has a situation he describes as “a God thing.”
He chose Mississippi College over a walk-on offer from Johns Hopkins, an offer from Wisconsin-Lutheran and another from Piedmont College. Mississippi College is an NCAA Division II school based in Clinton, Miss.
More from Slade Haney's signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/bG5Hhr4vzp— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 21, 2022
He had planned to attend Piedmont, which would take his journey from Piedmont City Schools, to Donoho, to Piedmont College. He transferred to Donoho before his sixth-grade year.
His sister lives in Jackson, Miss., and she brought MC to Haney’s attention. He attended showcases and a presidential scholarship function there.
Then he stepped onto the field.
“When I walked on it, it just felt like I was going to do it a thousand times,” he said.
MC will get a player with a lot of tools. On the mound, he’s 6-1 with a 0.972 ERA and .861 WHIP this season. He’s struck out 49 batters in 36 innings.
He bats .405 with a .451 on-base percentage, .797 slugging percentage and team-high totals of seven home runs and 35 RBIs.
More from Slade Haney's signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ByAX1O83oF— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) April 21, 2022
He’s been a constant through the best seasons of Donoho baseball.
He’s also been a constant entertainer. Gendron, who calls Haney “JoJo” after one of the coach’s Mississippi State teammates, frequently requests Haney to sing Morgan Wallen’s “Cover Me Up.”
“Any time he gets the chance, he’s like, sing this one right now,” Haney said, “Any time he sees me … in the dugout, all the time.
“He’ll do it more at the start of the season. He’ll play it and go, ‘Joe,’ sing this song. He’ll tell me to learn one and sing it later.”
Donoho’s choir and theater options had something to do with attracting him to the school. He’s currently in the school’s production of “Into The Woods.”
His school-production credits include playing Cinderella’s Prince from “Into The Woods,” Scar in “The Lion King,” Adam in “Children of Eden” and Prince Eric in “The Little Mermaid.”
“It was something I’ve always been interested in,” Haney said. “My first year was ‘Lion King,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds like a lot of fun.’
“I tried it to see if I like it, and I just kind of fell in love with it.”
Haney hopes to find opportunities to act and sing in college, but his first dream is playing college baseball. That dream came into focus after he burned out on swimming.
His baseball credits include lead roles in Donoho’s 2019 production of “Farthest We’ve Ever Been” and, after the COVID year, the sequel “Farther Falcons.”
With Donoho set to open the playoffs against Skyline on Friday at home, he hopes for a Disney-like ending to his career.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “I started my seventh-grade year, and we weren’t really that good of a team, like 10-16 and got blown out in the first round of the playoffs.
“Just to see the progression from that to state runner-up with a chance at another state-title run, a number-two ranking in the state, it’s great to see. I’m glad we, as a senior class, could help change the culture and push Donoho to become a baseball powerhouse.”