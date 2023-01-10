 Skip to main content
Aces: Spring Garden girls ‘in the conversation’ about program’s best teams

Ace Austin-Spring Garden

Spring Garden's Ace Austin (1) guards Oxford's Justice Woods while teammate Kayley Kirk watches during their game Monday at Spring Garden.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden’s 19-0 record in girls’ basketball tells a story.

Scores like 86-2 over Coosa Chrisitan, 81-22 over Jacksonville Christian, 101-11 over Gaylesville and 91-16 over Cedar Bluff say the Panthers are more than back home in Class 1A after two years of running up against a Molly Heard ceiling in the Northeast Regional.

Spring Garden girls basketball

Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin talks to daughter Ace Austin during their 56-46 victory over Oxford on Monday. The top-ranked Panthers, back in Class 1A after a two-year jump to 2A, hope to add their eighth state title this season.

