Aces: Spring Garden girls ‘in the conversation’ about program’s best teams

SPRING GARDEN — Spring Garden’s 19-0 record in girls’ basketball tells a story.
Scores like 86-2 over Coosa Chrisitan, 81-22 over Jacksonville Christian, 101-11 over Gaylesville and 91-16 over Cedar Bluff say the Panthers are more than back home in Class 1A after two years of running up against a Molly Heard ceiling in the Northeast Regional.
Class 1A’s top-ranked team looks like it could win the program’s eighth state championship in 2A, if only reclassification would’ve afforded the Panthers another two-year cycle. A 56-46 victory over reigning Class 6A runner-up Oxford on Monday begs the question of how far to stretch the imagination.
Ask long-time coach Ricky Austin if his latest Spring Garden team is his best, and he won’t run from the question. He just knows when to call timeout.
“They’re most definitely in the conversation,” Austin said. “We can talk about it when the season’s over, but most definitely in the conversation, yes.”
Austin’s thoughts on that run deeper than most fans see. He grades his teams by things they do in front of empty stands at least as much as he grades their play in a packed home gym.
What he’s long established can draw the nearest 6A team to play him home and away each of the past three seasons. Oxford coach Melissa Bennett sees something to gain in winning or losing against Austin’s teams.
“It’s a solid play,” she said. “Number one, it’s a great environment. They had a packed gym for a girls-only game on the night of the (college football) national championship, and that’s special. We would love to have that kind of environment for our home games.
“It’s kind of like that old-school feel. Most people wouldn’t know the ‘Hoosiers’ kind of gym feel, but it’s got that. It’s a great program.”
Then there’s the chance to play Austin’s daughter, Spring Garden guard Ace Austin, who has to remind some people that she’s just a sophomore. That’s because she helped the Panthers win their most recent state title as a seventh-grader.
She’s played a varsity-length career with two-plus seasons to play., and count Bennett as one of her admirers.
“Sometimes, in the playoffs,you’re going to run into an Ace,” she said. “Hopefully, not too often.
“As far as what she does for her team, she’s the best player we see. If you put her up against the (Reniya) Kelly girl from Hoover, they’re probably pretty equal. That would be a heck of a battle. I’d buy tickets for that one-on-one matchup.”
Austin did her part Monday, Her part was a normal-for-her 21 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and six steals, adjusted for competition level.
She did it dribbling through and around a team that included 2022 6A player-of-the-year finalist Xai Whitfield and two other returning starters from a Final Four team. Oxford brought the size, length, physicality and quickness that Ricky Austin wants for a midseason mettle test.
Whitfield scored 10 of her 19 points in the first quarter and the rest in the fourth, helping Oxford tamp down a Spring Garden lead that grew to 52-32.
Oxford got 10 points from Kaylen Kenney and nine from Ja’Mea Gaston, but Spring Garden got 13 from center Chloe Rule, nine from 3-point shooter Kayley Kirk and eight from Maggie Jarrett.
With Kirk’s knee fully recovered from a 2-year-old injury and Libby Brown growing into a starting role, enough options have developed around Ace Austin to make opponents pick poison … her scoring or her passing.
“Last year, Libby would come off the bench,” Ace Austin said. “She would still be a threat, but this year, she’s being a real big threat, and Kaylee, she wasn’t fully a hundred percent last year.
“We have a lot of threats. Maggie Jarrett didn’t play last year, and she’s a hustler, too. She’ll rebound, and Chloe, we have a true big.”
It’s enough to make Ace Austin wish Spring Garden could have one more reclassification cycle at 2A, now that Heard has graduated and de facto state-championship games with Pisgah don’t loom in the regional.
“I do wish we could’ve had this team, with us being a lot faster,” she said.
Of course, Ace Austin is the ever-present threat.
The sophomore with offers including Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida State, Southern Miss and Lipscomb, where she could team with Heard, is no longer the smallest girl on the court. Listing at 5-foot-7, 100-pounds, she can more than hold her own against bumps and handchecks.
“She’s moved forward,” Ricky Austin said. “She’s definitely a little stronger, a little bigger than last year. She’s done a really good job of facilitating when it’s time to, but at the same time, being selfish in an unselfish way for the team when she’s had to.
“She understands her role as far as, just because you’re guarded don’t mean you get rid of it every time. You’ve still got to play to your strengths.”