ACES! Jenkins' second hole-in-one in three days helps White Plains take lead

Editor's note: This story will be updated as more results come in.
Wesley Jenkins showed that lightning does strike twice, and maybe, just maybe, White Plains will win a state championship in boys’ sports.
Jenkins backed up a practice-round hole-in-one with a first-round ace Monday on the Robert Trent Jones-Magnolia Grove course, and White Plains emerged with a 20-stroke lead in the Class 4A division at the state tournament.
White Plains’ Kenny Okins shot a 2-under-69 to finish the day in a tie Brooks’ Zach Ashley for the individual lead.
If the Wildcats finish Tuesday, they’ll walk away with White Plains’ first team state championship in boys’ sports. The girls’ golf team won the school’s first-ever state championships in 2015 and 2016.
White Plains coach Chris Randall, also the school’s boys’ basketball coach, said he considers it “just halftime.”
“In a basketball game, you get it inside of 10 going into the fourth quarter, you’ve got a chance,” he said. “We don’t want to get it inside of 10. We want to come out and stretch it.
“No one’s satisfied. Their jaws are set, and they’re ready to play tomorrow.”
White Plains shot 300 for the day, which started two hours late because of a weather delay. Besides Okins, Jenkins shot a 74, and freshman Sawyer Edwards added a 75.
The Wildcats’ fourth scoring finish is a product of adjusted scoring. Because of weather, tournament officials switched to four 9-hole matches.
“Every nine holes, you’re taking your best four out of five,” Randall said. “We counted Peyton Bradley’s front nine and Gage Miller’s back.”
That came to 82.
Okins’ had what Randall called another signature “boring” 69.
“It was just fairway-green-two putt most of the day,” Randall said. “He just stayed solid.”
Edwards, the new kid in the lineup after Andrew Miller graduated, continued to give the Wildcats solid play. He made 14 pars and four bogeys.
“Every six, eight, 10-footer for par, he’d just roll it right down the middle, like a grizzled old veteran,” Randall said.
Jenkins’ holes-in-one have highlighted the trip.
The first ace of his life came on No. 14 on the short course. He used a 56-degree wedge and hit in from 111 yards but didn’t know immediately.
“The hole was over the bunker, so we couldn’t see it go in,” he said. “I hit it and was like, ‘It has a chance. Then Kenny hit a good one.”
Once they arrived at the green, Okins noticed a ball close to the hole and one missing. Gage Miller picked it up out of the hole, and Okins realized immediately the ball was Jenkins’.
“He said, ‘It’s not my ball,’” Jenkins said. “I was like, thank God. He’s already had two, and I was yet to have one. That was awesome.”
Lightning struck again Monday, on No. 2, was “a lot cooler,” Jenkins said. He hit a 7-iron from 167 yards.
“I kind of thinned it, but it was going right at the pin, and I figured it was going to be pretty close,” he said. “When you thin it, it just puts more spin on it.
“It looked like it landed up there, pretty tight, a little bit past it.”
A group of people behind the green raised their hands, and Jenkins started to walk back to the card.
“I just hear everybody go nuts, and I turn around, and it’s not even there,” he said.
Whether or not Jenkins’ second ace in three days is an omen depends on whether once believes in omens. Randall called it “a huge shot of adrenaline.”
“It was like, even though it was raining, nobody was wet,” he said. “It was amazing.
“The way everybody reacted to that was just cool, and he’ll never forget that as long as he lives."
1A-3A Girls
Pleasant Valley stands fourth, 37 strokes behind leader Bayside Academy. Marlie Wright led the Raiders at 31 over par (103) to stand in 15th place, one up on teammate Gracie Davis (105). Abby Whisenant is 18th (110).